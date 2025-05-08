Meghan Markle Reveals She Embraced Ayurveda During Her Pregnancies: Know Treatments, Medicines She Took

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, who has long served as an inspiration to many around the world, has once again left an indelible mark, this time on those seeking holistic healing.

In the latest episode of her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder, released on her son Archie's birthday, the Duchess of Sussex shared personal insights into her wellness journey.

She recalled moments when she turned to Ayurveda during her pregnancies with both Archie and Lilibet, expressing a deep belief in the ancient holistic philosophy.

Rooted in Sanskrit, Ayurveda means “knowledge of life” and emphasizes the importance of balancing the body, mind, and spirit.

Meghan Markle's take on Ayurveda and its treatment

During an episode with Hannah Mendoza, founder of Clevr Blends, the Duchess of Sussex recalls the time when an Ayurvedic practitioner taught her to see “food as a medicine.”

“So there are these items and ingredients that have been part of our natural ecosystem and dietary system for a long time, whether acknowledged or not, that somehow you say mushrooms, and now people have a connotation attached to it. But it's really just a food trend that I believe you were far ahead of in terms of saying, ‘Hold on, these have properties that can in some way make you feel differently in a really safe way," Meghan said.

“During my pregnancies, I had an Ayurvedic doctor, and so much of it was about seeing food as medicine."

Meghan Markle used 'adaptogens’ like mushrooms during her pregnancies

Former star of Suits, talks about using ‘adaptogens’ like mushrooms in the latest episode of Confessions of a Female Founder during her pregnancies.