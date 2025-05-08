Overusing Pink Salt Carries Same Health Risks As Regular Sodium: Know More

Have you ever come across a pink-hued variety of salt in your local grocery or speciality food store? Himalayan pink salt has gained popularity only in recent years, especially among those embracing a more holistic lifestyle.

Although pink salt is now widely available, it is originally sourced from the Himalayan foothills in the Punjab region of Pakistan .

Benefits Of Pink Salt

Many claims surround the benefits of pink salt, ranging from salt lamps purifying the air to detoxifying the body of heavy metals. Pink salt is indeed rich in potassium, calcium, and magnesium. However, like all things, excessive use can lead to adverse effects.

When overused, pink salt can pose several health risks you might not expect. If you're consuming too much of it, it may be time to reconsider your intake and stay within safe limits.

Side effects of pink salt. Image: Pexels

Side Effects Of Overusing Pink Salt

According to Webmd, pink salt can carry the same health risks as other forms of dietary sodium:

Increased risk of cardiovascular disease.

Higher likelihood of developing Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), too much sodium, whether from pink salt, table salt, or sea salt, can impair kidney function over time.

Complications related to osteoporosis. Webmd explains that excessive salt intake leads to calcium loss through urine, which can worsen osteoporosis. People with this condition should be cautious about salt intake, including pink salt.

explains that excessive salt intake leads to calcium loss through urine, which can worsen osteoporosis. People with this condition should be cautious about salt intake, including pink salt. Elevated risk of stomach cancer. Studies show that excessive consumption of pink salt may be linked to an increased risk of gastric cancer.

Side effects of pink salt. Image: Pexels

Non-Dietary Uses Of Pink Salt

Limit your pink salt usage in cooking, but worry not, this vibrant sodium is commonly used even in wellness practices, which you can embrace.

Enjoy as a bath soak.

Create a DIY homemade toothpaste and share it with your family.

If you have cold symptoms, you can even gargle to soothe a sore throat.

