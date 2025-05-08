Overusing Pink Salt Carries Same Health Risks As Regular Sodium: Know More

Updated May 8th 2025, 18:51 IST
Have you ever come across a pink-hued variety of salt in your local grocery or speciality food store? Himalayan pink salt has gained popularity only in recent years, especially among those embracing a more holistic lifestyle.
Although pink salt is now widely available, it is originally sourced from the Himalayan foothills in the Punjab region of Pakistan .
Many claims surround the benefits of pink salt, ranging from salt lamps purifying the air to detoxifying the body of heavy metals. Pink salt is indeed rich in potassium, calcium, and magnesium. However, like all things, excessive use can lead to adverse effects.
When overused, pink salt can pose several health risks you might not expect. If you're consuming too much of it, it may be time to reconsider your intake and stay within safe limits.
According to Webmd, pink salt can carry the same health risks as other forms of dietary sodium:
Limit your pink salt usage in cooking, but worry not, this vibrant sodium is commonly used even in wellness practices, which you can embrace.
Celebrity nutritionist Ryan Fernando, in his recent Instagram post, explains that no more than ¼ to ½ tsp per day is the limit. He recommends, “Use it best in slow-cooked meals or add a pinch to your detox drinks, but always in balance.”
