Parasite Cleansing: Is It Effective Or Just Hype? Everything You Need To Know

The term parasite cleansing is a diet practice which allows an individual to detoxify their body by getting rid of intestinal parasites.

According to the US' Cleveland Clinic, “People who sing the praises of these diets often assert that the majority of gastrointestinal symptoms like bloating, gas and diarrhea are due to parasites, and that only a 'cleanse' can rid you of them.”

Although people have hyped up this diet regimen to cleanse out suspected parasites, the US medical center has outlined that self-treating a suspected parasite can do more harm than you imagine.

Parasite cleansing. Image: Pexels

Beth Czerwony, RD, LD and registered dietitian tells Cleveland Clinic, "Sometimes, a parasitic infection will clear up on its own, but most people need prescription medication treatment. If you have a legitimate parasitic infection, trying to treat yourself holistically with herbs and spices is just not a good idea.”

Full moon and parasite cleansing

As we approach closely to April's full moon, which is expected to appear on the 12th of this month, Kendra Needham, a Holistic health practitioner, shares an insight on the connection between parasite cleansing and the full moon.

She states on he Instagram post, “During the full moon, serotonin levels rise, boosting our overall sense of well-being. However, this increase also benefits parasites, which thrive on serotonin and become more active throughout our bodies. As a result, the full moon presents an opportune moment to prioritize parasite prevention and elimination."

Here are some seeds recommended by Needham to add to your diet around the full moon, even if you're not doing a full-on parasite cleanse: