Paresh Rawal Reveals He Drank His Urine To Recover From Knee Injury: What Do Experts Say

Actor and former BJP MP Paresh Rawal, who is well-known for his iconic role in Hera Pheri, recently made a shocking confession that he drank his own urine like beer for 15 days straight to treat a knee injury.

This revelation, shared in a podcast with journalist Saurabh Dwivedi, quickly went viral leaving netizens both confused and grossed out.

Recalling a time when he was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, Paresh Rawal shared that Ajay Devgn 's father Veeru Devgan, who was visiting him gave advices for a speedy recovery, which included abstaining from red meat, quitting smoking, and not forgetting to drink his own urine, specifically, to drink it in the morning.

“I decided that if I had to drink my own urine, I wouldn’t do it all at once. I’d sip it like beer because I wanted to do it properly," stated Paresh Rawal. “I did this for 15 days. After 15 days, when the doctor took my X-ray, he was shocked. He asked me, ‘How did this cementing happen?’ He could see a white line forming. I was supposed to be discharged in 2 to 2.5 months, but got discharged in 1.5 months.”

What experts say about drinking your own urine

The video of Paresh Rawal's confession is going viral across multiple social media platforms, and here’s what experts say about drinking your own urine.

“Please don't drink your urine (or others) because a Bollywood actor says so. There is no scientific evidence to support the idea that drinking urine provides any health benefits. In fact, consuming urine can be harmful, potentially introducing bacteria, toxins, and other harmful substances into the bloodstream,” Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips said on X.

“Your kidneys work very hard to remove toxic stuff out of your body through urine. Don't insult it by putting it back in. Urine is NOT sterile. Urine is a potent combination of salts and chemicals that your body is attempting to remove. These chemicals can cause significant health problems if you consume them.”