Parking Your Bike Under The Hot Sun? Beware, As Your Sexual Health May Get Affected

Parking one's bike in the hot sun during the summer season is a daily occurrence for many men. In a hurry, we often overlook how hot a bike can become after being parked in the sun for a few hours. Sitting on a hot bike seat not only causes discomfort, but also affects one's health. It can also directly impact male fertility.

How does hot temperature affect sperm quality?

Several health reports claim that sperm cells are more sensitive to temperature than the rest of the body. This is why the testicles are located outside the body, so that their temperature remains 2–4 degrees lower than the body's. This balance is crucial for proper sperm development. However, when you are exposed to objects heated by the sun, the heat directly increases the temperature of the groin area.

Bike seats get hot very fast in the sun and can affect male fertility | Image: Freepik

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According to experts, prolonged exposure to high heat can affect both sperm quality and quantity. High temperatures slow down sperm movement, reducing their ability to reach the testicles. Furthermore, excessive heat can also damage sperm DNA, causing abnormalities in their structure.

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Prolonged exposure to high heat can affect both sperm quality and quantity | Image: Freepik

Impact on hormonal balance

Constantly increasing body temperatures can also disrupt hormonal balance. Male hormones like testosterone, which regulate sperm production, can be affected. Additionally, excessive heat increases oxidative stress in the body, which can damage the testicles. Dehydration also becomes a major problem during summer. Lack of water in the body impacts blood flow and hormone transport, which can further weaken sperm production. Remember, a large portion of semen is made up of water, so staying hydrated is crucial in summer for better sexual health.