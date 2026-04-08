Philips Foundation Backs Last Mile Care to Scale Workforce Healthcare Across India

In a move that highlights the growing focus on workforce health in India, Philips Foundation Impact Investments B.V., the wholly owned subsidiary dedicated to social impact investments, has expanded its portfolio to India by backing healthtech startup Last Mile Care (LMC). The Foundation has led the investment round as LMC looks to scale its primary healthcare model for industrial and underserved worker populations.

The Gurugram-based startup is building a phygital healthcare delivery system that combines on-ground clinics, mobile health units, and teleconsultation to serve workers directly at their place of employment. The aim is simple: to make healthcare accessible, continuous, and preventive for populations that are often underserved.

Founded by Anupam Biswal (Co-founder & CEO), Pooja Jaiswal (Co-founder & COO), and Gaurav Sengar (Co-founder & CTO), Last Mile Care is addressing one of India’s most persistent challenges—the lack of structured healthcare access for mobile and blue-collar workforces.

Across industries such as construction, manufacturing, and logistics, workers often rely on fragmented healthcare systems. Medical histories are rarely maintained, and care is typically accessed only during emergencies. For employers, this results in absenteeism, reduced productivity, and rising healthcare costs.

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Last Mile Care’s model seeks to transform this landscape by embedding healthcare into everyday work environments. Through its network of primary care centres and digital health records, the platform enables continuous monitoring, early diagnosis, and structured follow-ups. It also addresses critical gaps in managing non-communicable diseases, scaling digital primary care, and delivering affordable diagnostics to communities that are often excluded from traditional healthcare infrastructure.

The backing from international investors signals growing global interest in scalable healthcare models that combine technology with on-ground impact. The Foundation has been actively supporting initiatives that improve access to healthcare for underserved populations, with workforce health emerging as a key priority.

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The startup has already established partnerships with organizations such as Honda India Foundation, Tata Steel, Jindal Steel, Jindal Stainless, OYO, USAID, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), and projects supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), delivering healthcare services across worksites and communities.

Looking ahead, the company aims to scale its platform to serve over one million workers and their families. Its approach focuses on data-driven healthcare delivery while building standardized solutions across the continuum of care.

For enterprises, workforce health is increasingly becoming a strategic priority rather than a corporate social responsibility initiative. It is now viewed as a critical lever for improving productivity, operational efficiency, and long-term business stability.

With backing from the Philips Foundation and a growing network of partners, Last Mile Care is positioned to bring structured, affordable, and scalable healthcare solutions to India’s workforce.