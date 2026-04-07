World Health Day 2026: Practice These 5 Microhabits For An Improved Mental Health

World Health Day is observed annually on April 7 to highlight pressing global health issues and encourage people to prioritise their well-being. The day marks the founding of the World Health Organisation in 1948, which works to improve public health standards worldwide. Celebrated since 1950, the occasion aims to raise awareness about healthcare access, promote healthy lifestyles, and emphasise both physical and mental well-being. Governments, organisations, and citizens use the occasion to drive awareness and collective action.

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On the ocassion, here is a look at simple habits that might help you boost mental health. While there is increasing conversation about mental health, it is often perceived that it comes with key lifestyle changes. A good mental health (or an aim to achieve it) often comes with riders such as physical exercise, drastic dietary changes, social media detox, sleep pattern changes, etc. However, as per Healthline, some small habits practised regularly can also work wonders towards a wholesome mental health. As per the publication, the five microhabits that shape mental health are:

Write it down

Experts believe that penning down thoughts and feelings when one begins to feel overwhelmed can help be a welcome distraction. The publication advises setting a timer for two-five minutes and simply writing whatever comes to mind. This helps in building focus and also keeps the mind away from the detrimental loop of doom scrolling.

Move your body, but make it fun

Terms like exercise and workout can bring in an increasing sense of exhaustion for some. However, the publication suggests that while moving the body is critical, what is most important is to keep it fun. Find a way to move around in a way that feels joyous to you. Taking a walk with friends, dancing around the room alone, imagining a fake concert in the shower, all count.



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Representative image | Freepik

Run back to comfort

When stress takes over, familiarity can bring calm. Go back to your comfort food, favourite web show or try on the dress you just bought. You can also re-read your favourite book, talk to a friend, or just listen to music that holds a special importance to you.

Clear the clutter

Do not confuse this with a deep cleaning spree of the entire house. Start simple. Clear the clutter in front of your desk, on the kitchen countertop or your dressing table. This will help you calm down quickly.

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