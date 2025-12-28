PM Modi Shares A Health Warning Every Indian Must Take Seriously

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of 2025 on Sunday, shared a health warning that every Indian must take seriously. Citing a recent Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) report, PM Modi warned the public against indiscriminate use of antibiotics, saying its overuse is weakening the effectiveness of life-saving medicines and making infections harder to treat.

Calling the weekly radio programme a “very good opportunity” to discuss important issues related to the well-being of the society, the Prime Minister said, “Today, I would like to talk about a topic that has become a matter of concern for all of us.”

The Prime Minister said that the ICMR report found that antibiotics commonly used to treat diseases such as pneumonia and urinary tract infections (UTIs) are increasingly proving to be ineffective. Calling the trend “very worrying”, the Prime Minister said one of the major reasons behind this growing resistance is the habit of people consuming antibiotics without medical advice. “Antibiotics are not such medicines that can be taken just like that. They should be used only with the advice of a doctor,” he said.

Many people now believe that simply taking a pill can solve all health problems, PM Modi noted, adding, “This is the reason why diseases and infections are becoming more and more prevalent on these antibiotics.”

Urging people to be more responsible, the PM said, "I would like to request all of you to please avoid taking medicines at your own whim. In the case of antibiotics, it is very important to take care of this. I would like to say that guidance is needed for medicines and doctors are needed for antibiotics. This habit is going to prove very helpful in improving your health.”