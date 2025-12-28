Final 'Mann Ki Baat' Of 2025: PM Highlights Why 2025 Was A Game Changer For India

In his final ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of 2025, PM Narendra Modi on Sunday, December 28, highlighted the defining moments that shaped India's growth story across diverse fields such as space, sports, and nation security.

Speaking about Bharat's achievements in 2025, Prime Minister Modi said, "2025 gave many moments that made every Indian proud. From national security to sports, from scientific laboratories to the world’s biggest stages, India has left its mark."

On India's accomplishments in the fields of space and science, he said, “Bharat took giant leaps forward in the field of science and space too. Shubhanshu Shukla became the first Indian to reach the International Space Station.”

Meanwhile, he also hailed India's women and men's cricket teams saying, "2025 was also a memorable year in terms of sports. Our Men's Cricket team won the ICC Champions' Trophy. The women's cricket team won the World Cup for the first time."

"The daughters of Bharat created history by winning the women's blind T20 World Cup... By winning several medals in world championships, para-athletes proved that no obstacle can stop determination," he said.

On India's prompt response to safeguard India's national security in 2025, PM Modi likened Operation Sindoor to a symbol of pride for every Indian.

“This year, Operation Sindoor became a symbol of pride for every Indian. The world clearly saw that today’s India does not compromise on its security. During Operation Sindoor, pictures of love and devotion towards Mother India emerged from every corner of the country. People expressed their feelings in their own way,” he said.

Noting the cultural appreciation globally for Mahakumbh and the flag hoisting at the Ram Temple, Ayodhya, he said, "Faith, culture, and Bharat's unique heritage were all seen together in 2025. The organisation of Prayagraj Mahakumbh at the beginning of the year astonished the entire world. At the end of the year, the flag hoisting ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya filled every Indian with pride."

On the other hand, sharing his view on how language stood as a sign of unity in India, he highlighted the initiatives to learn Tamil in several schools across Varanasi during 'Kashi Tamil Sanagamam'.

"This year, during the 'Kashi Tamil Sanagamam' in Varanasi, special emphasis was placed on learning Tamil. Under the theme, 'Learn Tamil-Tamil Karakalam', special campaigns were run in more than 50 schools in Varanasi... The Tamil language is the oldest language in the world... I am happy that today, in other parts of the country as well, a new attraction toward the Tamil language is visible among the youth and the children. This is the power of language. This is Bharat's unity," he said.

He also highlighted how efforts undertaken in Narasapuram, Andhra Pradesh has breathed new life into local lace craft and empowered numerous individuals economically.

"The discussion of lace craft in Andhra Pradesh's Narsapuram district is now spreading across the country.

With great patience and delicacy, the women of the country have safeguarded it. Today, this tradition is being taken forward in a new form. The Andhra Pradesh government and NABARD are teaching new designs to the workers, providing better skilled training, and connecting it to the new market. Narsapuram lace has also received the GI tag.