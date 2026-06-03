Potential Health Risks Caused By Overconsumption Of Protein Powder

A bottle of protein shake or a sipper of quick protein hack is the most common sight at any gym these days. While the supplement is increasingly growing in popularity, there are hidden risks in consuming it that most people overlook. As market shelves are stocked with jars of protein supplements and the Instagram algorithm pushes ads for such powders, it is important to know about the health risks that come by over relying on such artificial sources of major macronutrients.

Digestive issues

Excessive protein powder intake causes digestive issues | Image: Freepik

According to Harvard Health, one of the most common side effects of excessive protein powder intake is digestive discomfort. Protein powders negatively impact gut health. Some people experience stomach cramps, bloating, gas, and diarrhoea.

Dehydration

Too much protein powder causes dehydration | Image: Freepik

According to the National Institute of Health, too much protein powder can cause dehydration. When an individual consumes a lot of protein, their kidneys have to work harder to filter and remove waste products that the body creates during digestion. This process uses extra water, leading to more urination and fluid loss.

Kidney issues

According to the Cleveland Clinic, high amounts of protein make kidneys work harder, which can cause kidney damage or make existing kidney problems worse. High-protein diets aren’t recommended for people who have kidney troubles.

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Unwanted weight gain

Excessive amount of protein powder consumption may lead to unwanted weight gain | Image: Freepik

As per Harvard Health, many protein powders contain high amounts of sugar. Excess calories are stored as fat, regardless of whether they come from protein. Consuming multiple protein shakes daily in addition to regular meals may contribute to excess calorie intake, which can lead to unintended weight gain over time.

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Chances of contamination

Since protein powders are dietary supplements, they are not always strictly regulated before hitting the market. Some products have been found to contain heavy metals or unlisted additives.

Acne problems

Consumption of excessive protein can lead to acne | Image: Freepik

According to the National Institute of Health, consumption of excessive protein can lead to acne and flare-ups. Protein increases the body's insulin levels and Insulin Growth Factor 1 (IGF-1). These hormone spikes cause the skin to produce excess sebum and cause skin cells to multiply rapidly, directly leading to clogged pores and acne

Nutritional imbalance

Excessive consumption of protein powder can cause nutritional imbalance | Image: Freepik