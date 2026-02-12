Practising These 7 Habits Daily Can Help Boost Your Mental Health

Focusing on mental health is a non-negotiable, especially in today's fast-paced modern world. As per Healthline, making small tweaks in your daily life can lead to a big difference in overall well-being. The publication stated, “While some factors that affect mental health are outside your control, there are practical, manageable ways to support your well-being through daily routines.” The report also noted that good mental health can help contribute to an improved mood, reduced anxiety, deeper relationships and better confidence.

Cutting back on social media

Doom scrolling and spending excessive time on the phone negatively impact mental health. The publication has recommended keeping the phone in a drawer away from beside. It is also advised to turn off notifications to stop apps from alerting. Constant scrolling can trigger comparison, anxiety and information overload. Set boundaries for screen time and schedule digital breaks. Use that time instead for hobbies or meaningful conversations.

Stay connected with friends and family



Human connection plays a vital role in mental well-being. Make time to talk to friends or family, even if it’s just a quick phone call. Sharing thoughts and feelings can reduce loneliness and strengthen emotional resilience.

Physical movement

Physical activity is closely linked to mental well-being. Exercise releases endorphins, often called “feel-good hormones,” that naturally uplift your mood. Whether it’s a brisk walk, yoga, dancing or a gym session, aim for at least 20–30 minutes of movement daily.

Quality sleep

Sleep and mental health go hand in hand. Poor sleep can worsen stress and irritability, while proper rest improves emotional regulation and concentration. Try to maintain a consistent sleep schedule and limit screen time before bed. Additionally, you must avoid caffeine after 3 p.m., follow a fixed sleep pattern, make your bedroom a peaceful space and maintain an ideal temperature.

Eat nutritious meals



What you eat affects how you feel. Include whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts and protein-rich foods in your diet. Staying hydrated is equally important. A balanced diet supports brain function and stabilises mood swings. Include berries, bananas, and beans in your diet.



Meditation

Taking a moment each day to acknowledge what you are thankful for can shift your mindset. Lay on your back with either hands on your side and try to relax. Try slow breathing and be present.

Avoid being critical