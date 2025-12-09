Prem Chopra Diagnosed With Aortic Stenosis At 90, Know All About The Heart Condition And Its Treatment

Bollywood actor Prem Chopra was hospitalised last month due to severe congestion, but after a few days, he was discharged. Back then, neither the actor nor his family revealed the reason behind his sudden hospitalisation. But now, his son-in-law and actor Sharman Joshi has revealed the 90-year-old actor was diagnosed with severe Aortic Stenosis, following which he underwent a successful TAVI procedure, without open-heart surgery.

He took to his Instagram handle and expressed gratitude to the doctors. He shared a series of photos of Prem Chopra with the doctors at the hospital. He penned a long note that reads, "On behalf of our family, I would like to express our heartfelt gratitude and admiration for the exemplary treatment my father-in-law Mr. Prem Chopra Ji received from esteemed cardiologists Dr. Nitin Gokhale and interventional cardiologist Dr. Ravinder Singh Rao."

"Dad was diagnosed with severe Aortic Stenosis, and Dr. Rao successfully performed the TAVI procedure, replacing the valve without open-heart surgery . Dr. Gokhale’s consistent guidance at every step gave us immense confidence . Their expertise ensured a smooth procedure, complication-free treatment and a fast recovery," he continued.

Towards the end, he assured the fans that the veteran actor is recovering at home. "Dad is now home and feeling much better. We will always be thankful for the exceptional support and care he received," he concluded.

If you are wondering what this heart condition is and its treatment, then here we are with detailed information.

What is Aortic Stenosis?

It is a serious heart condition where the aortic valve narrows, restricting blood flow from the heart's pumping chamber to the aorta and body. According to Mayo Clinic, some people with Aortic Stenosis may not have symptoms for many years. The symptoms include fatigue, dizziness, shortness of breath, chest pain and rapid heartbeat.

People diagnosed with Aortic Stenosis are prone to diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and infective endocarditis, among others. The possible complications can be heart failure, blood clots, stroke and infection that affects the heart.

(A representative image | Credits: Avicenna Cardiology)

What is the TAVI procedure?

In the post, Sharman Joshi mentioned that the veteran actor underwent a TAVI procedure to cure the heart condition. According to the American Heart Association, TAVI (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation) is an invasive procedure where a new valve is inserted without removing the old valve. Once the new valve is expanded, it pushes the old valve out, and tissue in the replacement valve starts regulating blood. It allows immediate improvement in blood flow and quicker recovery. It is like placing a stent in an artery.