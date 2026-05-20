R Madhavan Slams Healthcare Brand For Using His Video Without Consent, Sends Legal Notice

R Madhavan has slammed a wellness brand for using his video without consent. He took to his social media handle to call out the Instagram page of that wellness brand and revealed that he has sent a legal notice to the healthcare brand.

R Madhavan calls out a healthcare brand

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a post sending a "fraud alert" to his fans. He pointed out that a healthcare brand was using his name and an interview clip of him to advertise their brand. The text on the post reads, "This REEL is making it sound like I'm endorsing their product. They have just taken a clip from an interview without any permissions and used it as an endorsement from my end. How are the public ever going to believe these people are their treatment. Shame”.

In the caption, he continued, "What a shame. How do these people and organisations think they can get away with this? You cannot take a clip of somebody’s interview and make it part of your endorsement. Legal notice sent. Please ‼️BEWARE‼️ of these kinds of professionals and organisations (sic)."

Soon after he dropped the post, his fans took to the comment section, thanking him for highlighting the fraud. A user wrote, "Thank you, @actormaddy sir for highlighting this! I contacted them last year, and they immediately said I’m a great fit for weight loss injections. I felt something wrong and did not engage further!" Another wrote, "@actormaddy Thank you. I already reported but IG replied came as 'within our community guidelines. We didn't find any issues. That's why I DM'd you. Thanks you for calling it out." A third user wrote, "You should make a video and tell people not to use this product or i have nothing to do with this product and put that product in bin. Stonger msg."

Advertisement

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Soon after the actor sent the brand a legal notice, they deleted the reel from their official Instagram page. The reel featured a clip from one of Madhavan's interviews being used to endorse the brand. There was also a man claiming to be a doctor who talked about Madhavan's transformation.