Updated 14 February 2026 at 22:38 IST
Ramadan 2026: How To Stay Hydrated During Roza?
To stay hydrated all day long during rozas, water consumption and fluid sources have to be prioritised during sahri, the first meal before dawn.
- Health News
- 3 min read
The holy month of Ramadan is around the corner. For Muslims, it’s a time of increased worship, religious reflection, charity and good deeds. Socially, it often brings families and friends together in festive gatherings around meals to break their fast. Ramadan is followed by the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr. During Ramadan or Ramazan or Ramzan, muslims observe fast all day, also called roza. Fasting in Ramadan requires abstaining from food, drink, smoking and marital relations from dawn (Fajr) to sunset (Maghrib) to foster spiritual purification.
Since food and drinks are not allowed for a major part of the day, it is easy for anyone to suffer from dehydration. Here are some tips to stay hydrated through the day.
Advertisement
Drink water
A simple and important way to stay hydrated is drinking enough water during suhur or sahri, the meal consumed before dawn. According to various studies, minimum of 60 ounces or nearly 2 litres of water can help you keep hydrated for an entire day during the fast that falls in the season of summer. The tip is to sip gradually and not chug up all at once.
Eat light and healthy
Sahri meal should be light and healthy. If you think that eating a lot would suffice you all day, then you are wrong. The key is to have a rich in fibre diet that will leave you feeling energised and hydrated the whole day.
Advertisement
Eat dates
Dates are rich in copper, selenium and magnesium. It also contains Vitamin K, which coagulates your bones. It helps human body cells to store fluids as they are a natural source of glucose. Therefore, it can increase the uptake of sodium and water in the intestines.
Yogurt for hydration
Eating yogurt at the end of your sahri meal is scientifically correct and beneficial as it helps to soothe your stomach and prevent acidity, eventually preventing you from getting dehydrated.
Fruits that prevent dehydration
Banana and apple are recommended as they will add roughage to your diet. Both the fruits are low in calories and high in necessary nutrition like fibre, Vitamin C, and various antioxidants that can help you from feeling drained.
Avoid salty, spicy and sugary food
Keeping spice, salt, and sugar low in your meal could help you from feeling thirsty. Sodium in these types of foods helps balance fluid inside your body. When you consume high salty foods, water is drawn away from your cells, which later triggers thirst.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 14 February 2026 at 22:38 IST