Ramadan 2026: How To Stay Hydrated During Roza?

The holy month of Ramadan is around the corner. For Muslims, it’s a time of increased worship, religious reflection, charity and good deeds. Socially, it often brings families and friends together in festive gatherings around meals to break their fast. Ramadan is followed by the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr. During Ramadan or Ramazan or Ramzan, muslims observe fast all day, also called roza. Fasting in Ramadan requires abstaining from food, drink, smoking and marital relations from dawn (Fajr) to sunset (Maghrib) to foster spiritual purification.

Since food and drinks are not allowed for a major part of the day, it is easy for anyone to suffer from dehydration. Here are some tips to stay hydrated through the day.

Advertisement

Drink water

A simple and important way to stay hydrated is drinking enough water during suhur or sahri, the meal consumed before dawn. According to various studies, minimum of 60 ounces or nearly 2 litres of water can help you keep hydrated for an entire day during the fast that falls in the season of summer. The tip is to sip gradually and not chug up all at once.

Eat light and healthy

Sahri meal should be light and healthy. If you think that eating a lot would suffice you all day, then you are wrong. The key is to have a rich in fibre diet that will leave you feeling energised and hydrated the whole day.

Advertisement

Eat dates

Dates are rich in copper, selenium and magnesium. It also contains Vitamin K, which coagulates your bones. It helps human body cells to store fluids as they are a natural source of glucose. Therefore, it can increase the uptake of sodium and water in the intestines.

Dates help human body cells to store fluids | Image: Freepik

Yogurt for hydration

Eating yogurt at the end of your sahri meal is scientifically correct and beneficial as it helps to soothe your stomach and prevent acidity, eventually preventing you from getting dehydrated.

Dahi helps in staying hydrated | Image: Freepik

Fruits that prevent dehydration

Banana and apple are recommended as they will add roughage to your diet. Both the fruits are low in calories and high in necessary nutrition like fibre, Vitamin C, and various antioxidants that can help you from feeling drained.

Fluid rich fruits should be consumed during sahri | Iamge: Freepik

Avoid salty, spicy and sugary food