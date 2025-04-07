Regaining Weight? Fitness Coach Shares 4 Game-Changing Tips To Break The Cycle For Good

Regaining weight: Feeling frustrated after regaining the weight you worked so hard to lose? It’s a tough pill to swallow, but you’re not alone in this, as many others face the same challenge.

Have you stopped to ask yourself why this happens? The key to lasting change lies in uncovering the root cause behind the cycle.

For those seeking answers, fitness and nutrition coach Raj Ganpath shares in his recent Instagram post why you may be regaining weight.

4 game-changing tips to break the cycle of regaining weight

Here are the four reasons Ganpath breaks down behind losing weight and gaining it all back, along with what you must do to correct this for sustainable long-term results.

Highlighting the uncertain shift of effort before and after a weight loss program, fitness and nutrition coach explains, “Weight regain is not a function of the diet you're on or the program you're following; it is simply the function of the change and the effort during weight loss after.

“That means when you're trying to lose weight you're putting in a lot of effort and you're creating a calorie deficit and so you're losing weight but once you're done losing weight the amount of effort that you're putting in reduces and so the calorie deficit also reduces and gradually this becomes a calorie surplus. And that is what causes the weight regain.”

Regaining weight? Image: Pexels

One major reason why you may not be losing weight as per Ganpath is the intake of your calorie consumption. He says, “The rate at which you regain the weight is directly proportional to how little food you are consuming during your weight loss phase. Why does this happen? When you eat very little food, you create a huge calorie deficit, yes, but your metabolism also drops and so when you go back to eating normal food, you create a huge calorie surplus, and so you regain the weight quickly.”

Another key point you must remember to prevent regaining weight is the power of knowledge to maintain your weight. He states, "The only way to prevent weight regain is to learn how to maintain your weight. Weight management is a journey which involves weightloss and weight maintained in alternating phases that means you lose some weight and then for the next few weeks you maintain this new weight this is the time when you make you're efforts sustainable and then you lose a little more weight and then you maintain it for a few weeks and so on.”