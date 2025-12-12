Riverdale Actress Lili Reinhart Diagnosed With Endometriosis, Know All About This Disease Linked To Uterus And Its Treatment

Lili Reinhart recently shared a post on her social media handle revealing that she has been diagnosed with Endometriosis. The actress penned a long note in the caption, sharing how she has been struggling with the pain and each time she visited the doctors, they turned her down. It was only after she began working with pelvic floor therapists that the word "endometriosis" came up. Last week, she underwent laparoscopic surgery to cure the disease.

In the note, she also revealed that those diagnosed with Endometriosis are prone to Interstitial Cystitis, Adenomyosis, Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, Endometrial Hyperplasia, PMDD, Gastritis, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and Autoimmune Disease. "Endometriosis is an extremely misunderstood disease, leaving often a 4-11 year gap between symptoms and a definitive surgical diagnosis. It’s estimated that 1 in 10 people with uteruses have endo, according to the World Health Organisation," an excerpt in Lili Reinhart's note read.

What is Endometriosis?

It is a condition resulting from endometrial tissue outside the uterus and causing pelvic pain and heavy periods. It is associated with menstruation. It can also cause fertility issues. According to the Cleveland Clinic, the most common places one can develop endometriosis include the space behind your uterus, Myometrium, Ovaries, Peritoneum and Fallopian tubes.

It is a common condition that affects about 1 in 10 females aged between 20 and 30, as per the Cleveland Clinic.

Causes of Endometriosis

According to the Cleveland Clinic, it is still unknown what causes Endometriosis. Researchers are still looking for a connection between Endometriosis and menstruation. However, some experts found a genetic connection. They found family history while treating Endometriosis.

Treatment to cure Endometriosis

There are several medications and surgeries to cure Endometriosis. The surgeries include Laparoscopic surgery and Hysterectomy. It is a chronic disease, so it is advisable to consult the doctor before taking any action on your own.

