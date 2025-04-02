What Russia Said on Covid-Like Mystery Virus Causing Victims to Cough Up Blood

Updated April 2nd 2025, 09:39 IST
Moscow: Recent reports of a Covid-like mystery virus in Russia is making waves, with claims of patients experiencing severe respiratory symptoms, including coughing up blood. However, Russian health authorities have dismissed these allegations, stating that there is “no evidence of a new or unidentified virus circulating in the country”.
The rumors originated from social media posts, which described patients suffering from high fevers, body aches, and persistent coughs that tested negative for Covid-19 and influenza. Some cases were reportedly diagnosed as "acute upper respiratory tract infection of unspecified origin," while others were linked to Mycoplasma pneumonia, a bacterial infection known to cause flu-like symptoms.
Russian health agency addressed that the epidemiological situation remains stable and under control, with no new pathogens detected.
The official COVID-19 death toll in Russia, as reported by the Ministry of Health, stands at approximately 387,887 deaths. However, alternative estimates, such as those from Rosstat (Russia's Federal State Statistics Service), suggest a significantly higher figure of 820,307 deaths, based on excess mortality data.
