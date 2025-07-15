Samosa Jalebi Ne Kya Bigada Hai: Nutrition Expert Rujuta Diwekar Is Asking All The Right Questions About Comparing Samosa Jalebi With Cigarettes

Updated 15 July 2025 at 13:40 IST
As per the recent reports, the government will soon require cigarette-style health warnings on snacks such as samosas, jalebis, pakoras, vada pav, and chai biscuits, highlighting their high content of oil, sugar, and trans fats linked to lifestyle diseases.
The expert speaks up
While this is a step towards promoting healthier eating choices, bringing some of the most popular foods of Indians under the scanner is bound to have some strong reaction and this time India’s top wellness and nutrition expert Rujuta Diwekar, who has always promoted Indian food habits and has worked with the likes of Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Varun Dhawan, has joined the conversation. She recently took to social media to raise a few valid points. She wrote, “ Tobacco is an independent risk factor. It harms irrespective of environment & lifestyle. There is ample proof of that. Samosa and jalebi ne aap ka kya bigada hai? If we are serious about health warnings - colas, chips, cookies etc, must get them first. Regulate & tax Big food.”
Less about samosa, more about balance
Diwekar’s post has kicked off a larger conversation — where do we draw the line when it comes to food warnings and health messaging? While the move aims to tackle growing lifestyle diseases, many feel it’s unfair to single out traditional Indian snacks while ultra-processed, packaged foods like colas, chips, and cookies go unchecked. As these warning labels get ready to roll out, the real debate seems to be less about samosas and more about balance — between regulation, culture, and holding the big food industry accountable.
