Samosa Jalebi Ne Kya Bigada Hai: Nutrition Expert Rujuta Diwekar Is Asking All The Right Questions About Comparing Samosa Jalebi With Cigarettes

As per the recent reports, the government will soon require cigarette-style health warnings on snacks such as samosas, jalebis, pakoras, vada pav, and chai biscuits, highlighting their high content of oil, sugar, and trans fats linked to lifestyle diseases.

The expert speaks up

While this is a step towards promoting healthier eating choices, bringing some of the most popular foods of Indians under the scanner is bound to have some strong reaction and this time India’s top wellness and nutrition expert Rujuta Diwekar, who has always promoted Indian food habits and has worked with the likes of Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Varun Dhawan, has joined the conversation. She recently took to social media to raise a few valid points. She wrote, “ Tobacco is an independent risk factor. It harms irrespective of environment & lifestyle. There is ample proof of that. Samosa and jalebi ne aap ka kya bigada hai? If we are serious about health warnings - colas, chips, cookies etc, must get them first. Regulate & tax Big food.”

Less about samosa, more about balance