Decoding Anti-Inflammatory Diet: What To Eat to Boost Metabolism, Ease Digestion, and Curb Sugar Cravings

With the news of Vidya Balan losing 10kgs in 5 months floating around, more and more people are inclined to uncover the secret behind the actress' new avatar. What more? She did it without a punishing workout regime. No, it’s not some injectable that curbs appetite but an anti-inflammatory diet.

What is chronic inflammation and how it hinders your weight loss journey

Chronic inflammation is your body’s prolonged immune response to stressors like poor diet, lack of sleep, processed foods, or toxins. Unlike a short-term injury, this low-grade, invisible inflammation lingers silently inside your body — especially in fat cells, gut, and joints.

This disrupts hormones like insulin and leptin, making your body store more fat and feel hungrier. It slows down metabolism, messes with digestion, and triggers sugar cravings — all of which block weight loss.

What exactly is anti-inflammatory diet

Think of it as eating to calm your body down. An anti-inflammatory diet is all about loading up on fresh fruits, veggies, whole grains, nuts, and omega-3-rich foods like fish. It skips the junk — processed stuff, sugary treats, and trans fats.

The goal? To reduce hidden inflammation, boost your metabolism, and help your body feel (and look) better from the inside out.

5 easily available foods in Indian Kitchen that fight inflammation and aids in weight loss

Eating to reduce inflammation does not have to expensive or headache-inducing. In fact, simply march into your kitchen and you will have most things that work to reduce inflammation. Some of the most accessible ‘desi’ anti-inflammatory food includes:

Turmeric (Haldi)

Why it helps: Contains curcumin, a powerful anti-inflammatory compound.

How to use: Add to dals, sabzis, golden milk (haldi doodh), or mix with warm water and black pepper for better absorption.

Leafy Greens (Palak, Methi, Sarson, Amaranth)

Why it helps: Rich in antioxidants, iron, and vitamins that combat oxidative stress.

How to use: Make palak dal, methi thepla, sarson ka saag, or stir-fry with garlic.

Ginger (Adrak)

Why it helps: Contains gingerol, known to reduce inflammation and soothe digestion.

How to use: Add to chai, rasam, soups, or chew raw with lemon and rock salt before meals.

Amla (Indian Gooseberry)

Why it helps: High in vitamin C and antioxidants; boosts immunity and reduces inflammation.

How to use: Eat raw, drink amla juice, or have it as murabba or chutney.

Moong Dal (Green Gram)

Why it helps: Light on digestion, high in protein and fiber; supports gut health and reduces inflammation.