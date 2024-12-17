Seasonal Influenza: Know How To Keep Flu At Bay

As the temperature drops and the winter chill sets in, we’re all too familiar with the surge in flu cases. While we’re all for cozy blankets and hot cocoa, the flu season can be a little less comforting. Luckily, staying healthy isn’t rocket science, and we've got the expert-backed tips you need to fend off those nasty coughs and fevers.

Winter's fluctuation in temperature and humidity creates the perfect storm for viruses to thrive. Whether you're dodging sneezing colleagues or keeping your kids home from school, it's easier than ever for flu and colds to spread. That’s why, now more than ever, building up your immunity should be top of mind.

Flu symptoms are typically more intense, affecting people of all ages. Image credit Pinterest

Flu vs common cold: Know the difference

Sure, a runny nose can feel like the common cold, but the flu is another beast altogether. Caused by the influenza virus, flu symptoms are typically more intense, affecting people of all ages, particularly children and the elderly. In some cases, it can even lead to complications like pneumonia, especially in vulnerable groups. And don’t be fooled: skipping meals or neglecting your health habits can make things much worse.

Wash those hands like your health depends on it—because it does. Image credit: Pinterest

Stay protected with these flu-fighting tips

Keep Your Distance: Stay at least 6 feet away from others, especially in crowded places. No one wants your germ

Hand Hygiene is Key: Wash those hands like your health depends on it—because it does.

Cover Up: Cough or sneeze into a tissue or your elbow. It’s basic etiquette.

Mask Up: If you’ve caught a cold or feel fluish, mask up to protect those around you.

Building a strong immune system is essential, and a well-balanced diet is your first line of defense. Focus on nutrient-rich foods that support immunity, along with these healthy habits: