Seven-Year-Old Dies of Shigella in Kerala: Fourth Fatality This Year Amid Rising Cases Across State

A seven-year-old boy named Arjav from Pookkottur in Malappuram district died on Monday after being infected with Shigella, a bacterial disease that has already claimed four lives in Kerala this year. He was admitted to Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital on June 12 with fever and diarrhoea, and doctors later confirmed Shigella infection. Despite treatment, his condition worsened, and he passed away, health officials said.

This tragic case comes just days after several districts in Kerala reported new infections. According to State Health Minister K. Muralidharan, six people have tested positive in Thiruvananthapuram, two in Kollam, three in Kozhikode, and nine in Wayanad. The minister assured that the situation is under control, with the Health Department and local bodies carrying out prevention measures, awareness drives, and monitoring in affected areas.

Shigella is a bacterial infection that spreads mainly through contaminated food and water. It causes diarrhoea, fever, stomach cramps, and in severe cases, dehydration and complications that can be fatal, especially in children and the elderly. The bacteria are highly contagious, and even a small amount can trigger illness. Good hygiene, safe drinking water, and proper sanitation are key to preventing its spread.

Kerala has already witnessed multiple deaths from Shigella this year. Arjav’s passing marks the fourth fatality in 2026, raising concerns about the spread of the disease during the monsoon season when water contamination risks are higher. Earlier fatalities were also reported in Kozhikode and nearby districts, highlighting the need for strict vigilance.

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The Health Department has urged people to maintain hygiene, boil drinking water, wash hands regularly, and avoid eating food from unhygienic sources. Hospitals across the state have been instructed to stay alert and report suspected cases immediately.

While officials insist that containment measures are working, the incident has sparked worry among parents and communities. The government continues to stress that awareness and early medical attention are the best ways to prevent further tragedies.

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