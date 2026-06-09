Keralam Health Department Issues Alert Over Shigella Cases, Urges Public to Follow Preventive Measures

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Health Department has issued a public health advisory following the reporting of Shigella infection cases in the state and has directed authorities to intensify preventive measures to contain the spread of the disease. According to a press release issued by the office of the Health Minister, the department has asked the public to exercise utmost caution and cooperate with ongoing efforts aimed at preventing further transmission of infection.

The Health Minister stated that preventive activities should be strengthened on a war footing by the health department in coordination with local self-government institutions. The government has already taken urgent steps to ensure the quality of drinking water sources and improve sanitation in affected and vulnerable areas.

Shigella is a bacterial infection that primarily spreads through contaminated food and water. Health officials said the disease can cause symptoms such as diarrhoea, fever, abdominal pain and vomiting. The department has expressed concern over the vulnerability of children to the infection and has called for increased vigilance among parents and caregivers.

The minister urged people experiencing symptoms associated with the disease to seek medical attention at the nearest health facility without delay. Hospitals across the state have also been directed to ensure adequate facilities and preparedness to manage suspected and confirmed cases.

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As part of the preventive strategy, the health department has advised the public to consume only boiled and cooled drinking water, maintain proper food hygiene, and wash hands frequently with soap, especially before meals and after using the toilet. The government reiterated its commitment to containing the spread of the infection and said all necessary measures are being taken to strengthen surveillance and public health response mechanisms.

The minister appealed to citizens to extend full cooperation to the initiatives being undertaken by the Health Department and local bodies. Stressing the importance of community participation, the minister said public awareness, personal hygiene and collective efforts would play a crucial role in preventing the spread of the disease.

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K Muraleedharan asserted that the Shigella outbreak reported in parts of the state remains under control, even as health authorities continue monitoring cases in Wayanad and other districts. Speaking to ANI, Muraleedharan said a special medical team from Kozhikode Medical College has been deployed to Wayanad, where several students were admitted to the hospital following reports of Shigellosis, a highly contagious bacterial intestinal infection.

"It was reported in Pathanamthitta and in the Alappuzha district. After that, one child died because of a Shigella infection. Now, 25 students in Wayanad are admitted to Sultan Bathery Taluk Headquarters Hospital. But their conditions are stable. A special medical team has been sent from Calicut Medical College to Wayanad. Everything is under control," the minister said.

The remarks came after health officials confirmed that two students from a school in Wayanad had tested positive for Shigellosis. The confirmed cases involve a four-and-a-half-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl. According to health authorities, 339 people have reported symptoms associated with the infection. Of these, 21 are undergoing treatment at Sultan Bathery Taluk Headquarters Hospital, while 38 others are receiving treatment at private hospitals. Officials have said that none of the patients is currently in serious condition.

A total of 21 samples were sent for laboratory testing. Two samples have tested positive so far, while the results of the remaining samples are awaited. The outbreak has drawn attention following the death of a four-year-old girl who was undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College after being infected with Shigella. Health officials said the infection spreads through contaminated food or water and can cause diarrhoea, fever and intestinal complications, particularly among vulnerable individuals.