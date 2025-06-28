Shefali Jariwala Death: 10 Subtle Cardiac Arrest Signs You Should Know About

10 Subtle Cardiac Arrest Signs You Should Know About | Image: Shutterstock

Mumbai: The sudden demise of actress and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala has sent shockwaves through the entertainment world. Best known for her iconic appearance in the early 2000s track ‘Kaanta Laga,’ the 42-year-old reportedly passed away late on June 27 due to a heart attack.

While celebrities and fans continue to pour in tributes, her unexpected passing serves as a grim reminder of the growing incidence of cardiac arrests among seemingly fit individuals, especially in India’s younger population. Experts warn that being “fit” doesn’t always equate to being heart-healthy.

There Are Always Signs

No one dies of sudden cardiac arrest with a completely normal heart there would always be an underlying issue that remained undiagnosed. In India, heart attacks among people under 40 are alarmingly common and often exceed Western rates due to a mix of genetics, stress, and urban lifestyle choices.

What Signs To Never Ignore

Subtle symptoms that often go undiagnosed make heart issues more dangerous. Here are some early warning signs of cardiovascular problems that are often mild and easily overlooked:

Unexplained fatigue, especially in women, can be an early red flag. Shortness of breath during mild activities like walking or climbing stairs can indicate a heart issue. Pain or discomfort in the jaw, neck, or back may signal heart trouble, especially if combined with other symptoms. Swelling in the legs, feet, or ankles could be a sign of a heart-related condition. Fainting or Near-Fainting.

Other lesser-known symptoms include:

Frequent palpitations or irregular heartbeat. Cold sweats without obvious cause. Lightheadedness or dizziness. Indigestion or heartburn. Nausea or vomiting without another explanation.

To take better care of yourself and your loved ones, doctors advise regular monitoring of blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and kidney function because early detection can saves lives.