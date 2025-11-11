Sherlyn Chopra To Remove Breast Implants Due To Severe Chronic Pain, Know Its Side Effects

Actress and model Sherlyn Chopra has revealed that she will be removing her breast implants after months of continuous physical pain. Known for her bold nature, Chopra decided to openly share this personal health choice with the public.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Sherlyn confirmed on November 10 that she made this decision after months of suffering from persistent back, chest, and shoulder pain. She explained that repeated medical consultations helped her realise the pain was caused by the heavy implants she had chosen years ago.

In the video, she said, "Hey guys, since the last couple of months I have been enduring chronic back pain, chest pain, shoulder pain and also chronic pressure in my chest area. After a series of medical investigations and back-and-forth consultations with medical experts, I have realised the cause of my chronic back pain has been my heavy breast implants."

Sherlyn added, "And so, in my best interests and to bring back agility, stamina, vitality into my life, I have decided to remove my breast implants once and for all."

Advertisement

Sherlyn, who once chose breast augmentation to enhance her looks, admitted that although the decision to have the surgery years ago was her own, she now feels empowered to let go of anything that no longer supports her well-being.

Reflecting on her path to self-acceptance, Sherlyn revealed that in 2023, she had all her facial fillers removed, explaining that it was part of her effort to reconnect with her true self.

Advertisement

Breast Implant Side Effects