Signs Of Heatstroke You Shouldn't Overlook

The scorching summer heat has set in, bringing with it an increased risk of intense sunlight and hot winds or loos. During the summer, when temperatures soar, the body's internal balance begins to falter. Prolonged exposure to direct sunlight and hot air prevents the body from regulating its temperature effectively. This condition eventually escalates into heatstroke. If left unaddressed, this situation can cause critical health concerns.

What are the signs of heatstroke?

When suffering from heatstroke, the body exhibits various warning signs that can have severe consequences if ignored. These include:

– High fever accompanied by a sensation of heaviness in the head.

– Frequent dizziness or a feeling of weakness.

– Vomiting or nausea.

– Dry mouth and excessive thirst.

– Skin becoming red, hot and dry.

– Rapid heartbeat.

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Heatstroke can cause you to faint | Image: Freepik

How to prevent heatstroke?

Avoid direct sunlight

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Refrain from venturing outdoors during the afternoon hours, particularly between 12:00 PM and 4:00 PM. If stepping out is unavoidable, ensure your head is covered.

Stay hydrated with water and liquids

The body dehydrates rapidly during the summer. Therefore, drink an adequate amount of water throughout the day. Beverages such as coconut water, buttermilk and lemon water are highly beneficial.

Choose the right clothing

Opt for light-coloured, loose-fitting cotton garments. This helps the body remain cool.

Your diet is important

Do not leave your home on an empty stomach. Cultivate the habit of consuming water-rich fruits and vegetables, such as cucumbers, watermelons and melons.

Add citrus fruits and lot of fluids in your diet during summers | Image: Freepik

What to do if someone suffers from heatstroke?

If someone falls victim to heatstroke, instead of panicking, take the following immediate steps:

– Immediately move the individual to a cool or shaded area.

– Apply cool compresses to the body or wipe them down with a damp cloth.