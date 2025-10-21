Sore Throat Due to Diwali Pollution? Try These 5 Simple Home Remedies for Instant Relief

Diwali smoke, from firecrackers and heavy traffic, can cause common health problems such as cough, headaches, dizziness, and sore throats. The toxic fumes, dust, and smoke can irritate the sensitive lining of the throat, leaving it dry, scratchy, and inflamed.

Here are the top 5 home remedies you can try to soothe your sore throat and restore comfort:

Saltwater gargle

Representation of photo

According to the publication HealthLine, a saltwater gargle is one of the effective ways to soothe a sore throat. Salt acts as a mild antiseptic, helping to reduce throat inflammation by drawing out fluids from swollen tissues. It also clears out mucous or bacteria in the throat, which can contribute to irritation.

How to use: Take 1/2 tablespoon of salt in warm water and gargle this mixture for about 30 seconds before spitting it out.

Honey

Representation of photo

Honey, when consumed with warm water, soothes irritated mucous membranes of the throat and provides a quick, comforting effect. It is rich in antioxidants, which help your body fight pollutants. Honey also has natural antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that help to ease sore throats.

How to use: Add 1/2 tablespoon of honey and mix it with water. Drink this mixture 2-3 times a day.

Ginger tea

Representation of photo

Ginger is renowned for its anti-inflammatory properties, making it an effective remedy for sore throats caused by smoke and dust. The active compound in ginger, gingerol, helps to reduce the inflammation in the throat and alleviate pain. Drinking ginger tea also helps to break down mucus and provide relief from congestion and cough.

How to use: Take a small piece of fresh ginger root and add it to boiling water. Let it steep for 5-10 minutes and strain. Add honey in the end for the soothing benefits.

Turmeric milk

Representation of photo

Also known as “golden milk” in Ayurveda, it comes with abundant anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties. Turmeric milk is a powerful immune booster that not only relieves throat irritation but also helps to combat pollutants in the respiratory tract.

How to use: Take a warm cup of milk and add 1/2 tablespoon of powder. You can also add black pepper to enhance turmeric absorption. It is recommended to drink this before bedtime for overnight relief.

Steam inhalation with essential oils

Representation of photo

Steam inhalation is one of the effective ways to soothe throat discomfort and clear pollutants from the airways. Add a few drops of essential oil like eucalyptus or peppermint to the steam. Eucalyptus has antimicrobial and decongestant properties, while peppermint provides a cooling effect that can relieve throat irritation.