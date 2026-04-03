Sound Of Cracking Knees: When Is Medical Attention Needed?

If you hear a clicking or cracking sound while bending your knee, it often triggers panic. However, according to experts, such sounds are not always a sign of a serious underlying condition. Here's when this sound in joints indicates a serious issue and when there is no need to worry.

Why do the knees crack?

According to a report by Healthline, doctors refer to this type of sound as "crepitus". This sound is typically heard when you bend or straighten your knee, or when climbing up or down the stairs. It may manifest as popping, clicking, grinding or cracking sounds. The good news is that, in most cases, this condition is normal and does not signal any major danger. Many people hear these sounds without experiencing any accompanying pain. Research has also shown that these sounds does not significantly impact mobility or lifestyle.

Sound of cracking knees without accompanying pain is not a cause of concern | Image: Freepik

Advertisement

When do cracking knees indicate a health concern?

In some instances, cracking knees may be linked to serious bone conditions such as osteoarthritis. If the sound is accompanied by symptoms such as swelling, pain, stiffness, difficulty bending or straightening the knee, muscle weakness or knee instability, it could indicate an underlying internal issue. Experts note that if the sound is the only symptom, treatment is generally not required. However, if pain is also present, a doctor will conduct an examination to identify the precise cause and determine the appropriate course of treatment. If a condition like osteoarthritis is diagnosed, various treatment options are available. These may include weight management, regular exercise, the use of pain-relieving medications, physiotherapy and injections, only if needed.

Swelling, pain and stiffness in knees with cracking sound is a cause of concern | Iamge: Freepik

Is knee replacement necessary?

Knee replacement becomes necessary only when the pain is severe, mobility becomes difficult and other treatments prove ineffective. If you hear a cracking sound when bending your knee but experience no pain, there is no need to panic. However, if other symptoms accompany this sound, it becomes essential to consult a doctor to ensure that appropriate treatment can be administered in a timely manner.