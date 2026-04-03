Experiencing Sudden Weight Loss? You Might Be Unknowingly Suffering From These Diseases

Body weight serves as a direct indicator of our health. An increase in body weight is an indicator that your health is suffering. Conversely, a decrease in body weight can prove to be even more concerning. To lose weight, people adopt various methods. Some go to the gym, exercise at home or jog, while others diet. However, if weight loss occurs without any exercise or jogging, it could be dangerous. Sudden weight loss is not a positive sign for one's health.

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Weight loss without workout or dieting may be a cause of concern | Image: Freepik

Why is sudden weight change a cause for concern?

According to Healthline, weight loss can occur due to an overactive thyroid gland in our body. An overactive thyroid, also known as hyperthyroidism, significantly accelerates the body's metabolism, leading to symptoms such as weight loss, nervousness and rapid heart rate.

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Reasons for sudden weight loss

If, without any conscious effort, your body weight suddenly drops by more than 5% of your total body weight within a period of 6 to 12 months, it could be a sign of a serious underlying illness.

Diabetes

Type 2 diabetes can lead to weight loss because the body is unable to utilise insulin to generate energy. Furthermore, glucose and calories are expelled from the body through excessive urination, resulting in rapid weight loss.

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In Type 2 diabetes patients, weight loss occurs rapidly | Image: Freepik

Hyperthyroidism

Hyperthyroidism is a condition in which the thyroid gland produces an excessive amount of thyroid hormones, thereby significantly accelerating the body's metabolism. In this condition, rapid weight loss occurs despite having a healthy appetite. Additionally, symptoms such as anxiety, rapid heartbeat, excessive sweating and insomnia may also be present.

Cancer

Cancer triggers changes in the body's metabolism. It leads to a loss of appetite and excessive energy consumption by the body, resulting in weight loss. Cancer cells utilise the body's normal energy reserves, thereby accelerating metabolism and causing the body to burn through calories at a rapid pace.

Impact on appetite

If you lose the desire to eat without any apparent reason, or if your appetite diminishes, this should not be ignored. Such changes often lead individuals to unknowingly reduce their food intake.

Depression and stress

Individuals suffering from depression or excessive stress tend to lose interest in eating, which subsequently leads to weight loss. High levels of stress cause the body to draw energy from stored fat reserves, resulting in a decline in body weight.

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