Stroke Increasing Among Youth: New Symptoms You Need To Know

One minute you're jamming with your friends, and the next, you're on the floor. Stroke is one of the most prevalent diseases, according to recent research, and it is also the third leading cause of death worldwide.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in its study, revealed that the increased stroke prevalence among younger adults is attributed to cardiovascular risk factors.

“Having a stroke is just as serious as a heart attack,” states the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Early intervention

What you can do now is learn the signs and take active precautions to prevent disability or death.

Some of the most common signs of stroke, according to the NIH, are:

Sudden numbness or weakness in the face, arm, or leg — especially on one side of the body

Sudden confusion, trouble speaking, or understanding speech

Sudden problems seeing in one or both eyes

Sudden dizziness, loss of balance or coordination, or trouble walking

Sudden severe headache with no known cause

Image: Pexels

New symptoms of stroke

Additional symptoms of stroke being observed nowadays include: