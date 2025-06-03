Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement

Updated 3 June 2025 at 16:02 IST

Stroke Increasing Among Youth: New Symptoms You Need To Know

Stroke is the third leading cause of death worldwide, and nowadays it is increasingly attacking younger adults than ever. Know the new symptoms.

Reported by: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Stroke.
Stroke. | Image: Pexels

One minute you're jamming with your friends, and the next, you're on the floor. Stroke is one of the most prevalent diseases, according to recent research, and it is also the third leading cause of death worldwide.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in its study, revealed that the increased stroke prevalence among younger adults is attributed to cardiovascular risk factors.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Reveals Her Glow-At-44 Secrets: Early Dinners, Consistent Workouts, And Sleep By 10 PM

“Having a stroke is just as serious as a heart attack,” states the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Early intervention

What you can do now is learn the signs and take active precautions to prevent disability or death.

Some of the most common signs of stroke, according to the NIH, are:

  • Sudden numbness or weakness in the face, arm, or leg — especially on one side of the body
  • Sudden confusion, trouble speaking, or understanding speech
  • Sudden problems seeing in one or both eyes
  • Sudden dizziness, loss of balance or coordination, or trouble walking
  • Sudden severe headache with no known cause
Image: Pexels

New symptoms of stroke

Additional symptoms of stroke being observed nowadays include:

  • Sudden loss of memory or confusion
  • Loss of balance
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Seizures
  • Sudden change in behaviour
  • Sudden severe headache

Published 3 June 2025 at 15:52 IST