Study Links Excessive Screentime To Eating Disorders

We often believe that excessive mobile phone use only strains our eyes or disrupts sleep. Did you know that it can also seriously harm our eating habits? A study recently published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research has pointed to a very worrying trend. According to this study, symptoms of eating disorders are rapidly increasing among young people who are glued to their smartphones.

Researchers at King's College London have found that people who spend many hours a day staring at their phone screens are more mentally distressed. These young people develop dissatisfaction with their own bodies. As a result, they often become stressed, overeat and completely lose control over their eating habits.

Excessive screentime can leave you mentally distressed | Image: Freepik

Also read: DYK Afternoon Naps Actually Have Multiple Health Benefits

While experts have clarified that smartphones are not the direct cause of this disorder, they have certainly become a major risk factor that triggers it.

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Using your phone for more than 7 hours is a warning sign

This large-scale study included over 52,000 people. The data revealed that those who use their smartphones for more than 7 hours daily are at the highest risk of developing eating disorders. Serious problems like emotional overeating, loss of control and food addiction were common among these individuals.

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Social media has triggered body image issues among teens and adults | Iamge: Freepik

Social media is the real culprit

Researchers have attributed this to social media. When young people repeatedly see images of others' "perfect" or ideal bodies on the internet, they unconsciously begin comparing their own bodies to those images. This unnecessary comparison creates feelings of inferiority and significant mental stress. This stress gradually translates into poor diet and eating habits.

Adolescents among the affected