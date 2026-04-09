Suffering From High BP and Cholesterol? A Glass Of Orange Juice Can Help

In today's fast-paced lifestyle, high blood pressure and elevated cholesterol have become common health concerns. Both these conditions have a direct impact on heart health, and if left unaddressed, they can significantly increase the risk of a heart attack or stroke later on in life.

Alongside medication, making certain dietary adjustments can also help bring these issues under control. Drinking fresh orange juice daily is an easy and effective way to keep both blood pressure and cholesterol levels in check.

Also read: Medical Tests People In Their 30s Should Take

Oranges are an excellent source of Vitamin C | Image: Freepik

Benefits of orange juice

Controls BP: Orange juice contains a significant amount of potassium, which helps neutralise the negative effects of sodium in the body and aids in relaxing the arteries. When blood vessels remain flexible, blood flow improves and blood pressure stays naturally under control. Furthermore, a flavonoid called Hesperidin, present in orange juice, reduces the stiffness of blood vessels and alleviates the pressure exerted on the heart.

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Regulates cholesterol level: An imbalance in cholesterol levels, specifically elevated levels of bad cholesterol is a major contributing factor to heart diseases. Orange juice is rich in soluble fiber and antioxidants, which help reduce bad cholesterol while boosting levels of good cholesterol. Additionally, it helps regulate triglyceride levels, thereby reducing the risk of fat accumulation within the blood vessels and minimising the likelihood of blockages forming.

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Rich in antioxidants and Vitamin C: Oranges are an excellent source of Vitamin C. This powerful antioxidant works to neutralise harmful free radicals present in the body. Free radicals can damage the walls of the arteries, thereby negatively impacting both blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Drinking orange juice daily helps reduce oxidative stress and keeps the arteries healthy, thereby lowering the risk of heart disease.

Orange juice is best consumed on empty stomach or alongside breakfast | Image: Freepik

Weight management and metabolism: Obesity is a primary cause of high blood pressure and high cholesterol. Orange juice is low in calories and rich in natural sugars. It stimulates metabolism and prevents the accumulation of body fat.

The right way to drink orange juice

– Drinking freshly squeezed juice first thing in the morning on an empty stomach, or alongside breakfast, is most beneficial.

– One should avoid packaged and sugary juices, as they contain preservatives and added sugar. Making it at home should be preferred.