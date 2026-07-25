Swine Flu Cases Surge: Common Symptoms Of H1N1 Virus To Look Out For And When To Seek Medical Help
The H1N1 virus is a contagious flu that is transmitted through infected people. It mainly spreads through respiratory droplets released when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks.
- Health News
- 2 min read
Amid the rising cases of swine flu reported in the month of July, Nagpur has reported the first death from Influenza A (H1N1) this year. As per reports, nearly 25 cases of the H1N1 virus have been reported in Nagpur since the beginning of the year. However, the swine flu is considered a seasonal viral infection now and not a pandemic, thus eliminating the cause of worry and panic. Most people affected by the virus recover within a week of being infected, while some develop severe complications.
The H1N1 virus is a contagious flu that is transmitted through infected people. It mainly spreads through respiratory droplets released when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. While the symptoms can mimic those of a common cold and cough, it is important to recognise the correct symptoms early to know when to consult a doctor.
Common symptoms of Swine flu
The symptoms of H1N1 are similar to those of seasonal influenza and usually appear one to four days after exposure to the virus. Some of the most common signs, as per Mayo Clinic, include:
High fever or chills
Persistent cough
Sore throat
Runny or blocked nose
Headache
Body and muscle aches
Extreme tiredness or fatigue
Sneezing
Vomiting and diarrhoea, particularly in children, though adults may experience them as well.
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When should to take medical attention?
Although mild cases can often be managed at home with adequate rest, hydration and medications prescribed by a healthcare provider, certain warning signs require immediate medical attention.
Seek medical care if you experience:
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Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
Persistent chest pain or pressure
Bluish lips or fingertips
High fever that does not improve or returns after subsiding
Severe dizziness, confusion or difficulty staying awake
Persistent vomiting leading to dehydration
Symptoms that worsen instead of improving after a few days
People at higher risk of severe illness include young children, adults aged 65 years and above, pregnant women, individuals with weakened immunity, and those with chronic conditions such as diabetes, asthma, heart disease or kidney disorders.
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