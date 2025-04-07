Tahira Kashyap's Breast Cancer Relapsed After 7 Years: How To Detect Early Recurrent Signs

Tahira Kashyap's Breast Cancer Relapsed After 7 Years: Tahira Kashyap, wife of Badhaai Ho star Ayushmann Khurrana, who has been very vocal about her breast cancer journey since her diagnosis in 2018, is now speaking out about recurrent breast cancer.

Breast cancer is a disease in which abnormal cells grow out of control in the tissues of your breast, milk ducts or milk glands, and form a tumour. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) in the year 2022, about 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer and 6,70,000 deaths were recorded globally.

“Not shying away from saying it," says Tahira

On World Health Day 2025, i.e today, April 7, she took to Instagram to share her experience with mammary cancer. She wrote, “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. When life becomes too generous and throws them again at you, you squeeze them calmly into your favourite kala khatta drink and sip it with all the good intentions. Because for one, it’s a better drink, and two, you know you will give it your best once again.”

She continues writing, “Regular screening, mammogram, not shying away from saying it. Ironically or not today is World Health Day. Let’s do whatever we can in our capacity to take care of ourselves.”

What is recurrent cancer?

When someone is experiencing recurrent cancer, it means the cancer they previously battled has returned after treatment. According to reports, this can happen months or even years later. While the goal of the initial treatment is to eliminate cancerous cells from the body, recurrence remains a possibility.

“Despite follow-up care, almost 1 in 3 breast cancer patients will experience a relapse, with the highest incidence occurring during the first 2–3 years after therapy. While follow-up therapy is confined to a local examination of the breast, 30% of all women initially diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer relapse at distant sites in the form of metastasis – in most cases, primarily within the skeletal system,” states the National Institute of Health (NIH).

Early signs of recurrent breast cancer?

Signs of recurrent breast cancer can vary from person to person. However, according to the Mayo Clinic, these symptoms are commonly grouped into three categories: local, regional, and distant recurrence.

Local recurrence on the same breast---

Nipple discharge.

Changes to the skin of your breast.

Skin inflammation or area of redness.

A new lump in your breast or irregular area of firmness.

Local recurrence on the chest wall---

A new area of thickening along or near the mastectomy scar.

One or more painless nodules on or under the skin of your chest wall.

Regional recurrence: New lump/swelling---

In your neck.

Under your arm.

Near your collarbone.

In the groove above your collarbone.

Distant recurrence---