Tahira Kashyap’s Breast Cancer Relapse Stirs Alarm: Who Needs To Get Screened, How And When?

Know who, how and when to get screened for breast cancer. | Image: Pexels

Tahira Kashyap’s Breast Cancer Relapse: World Health Day opens a door not only to help those in vulnerable situations but also provides a platform for individuals to share their experiences, inspire others, and exchange ideas.

As for Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, Tahira Kashyap, she took this opportunity “ironically or not, today being World Health Day” to open up about her battle with recurrent breast cancer, for which she was diagnosed 7 years ago in the year 2018, and how powerful regular screenings have been.

Power of regular screening

She writes in a recent Instagram post, "Seven-year itch or the power of regular screening. It's a perspective, I would like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me, I still got this."

“When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. When life becomes too generous and throws them again at you, you squeeze them calmly into your favourite kala khatta drink and sip it with all the good intentions. Because, for one it’s a better drink, and two, you know you will give it your best once again,” continued in the caption, Tahira shared.

Who, When, and How to get breast cancer screened? All you need to know

Who needs to get breast cancer screening: Anyone who has been diagnosed with breast cancer or has recently completed treatment should not hesitate to get regular screenings to help prevent a recurrence and ensure early detection.

How to get breast cancer screened: Screening for breast cancer can be done at a clinic, hospital, or your doctor's office. An X-ray of the breast, called a Mammogram, is the best way to find early breast cancer.