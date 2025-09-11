The Rise of Acid Reflux Among Gen Z: Why Are Younger Generations More Vulnerable? Doctor Answers

The Gen Z, or those born between 1997 and 2000, are different from their previous generations in many ways. Tech-savvy, socially conscious, and tuned in with the mental health, they are healthier ihan any generation ever before. However, medical researchers and practitioners are noticing a concerning pattern of this generation being extremely prone to acid reflux. Increasingly, young adults and teenagers are suffering the uncomfortable sensations of acid reflux—heartburn, chest discomfort, and regurgitation—at progressively younger ages.

Talking about the issue, Dr. Surakshith TK, Senior Consultant-Gastroentrology & Hepatology at Fortis Hospital, Okhla, says, “One of the primary causes of this epidemic is lifestyle. The lifestyle of Gen Z is extremely hectic, from studying all night to surfing through social media and eating on the run. A vogue surge in fast food, carbonated beverages, and caffeine drinks consumption without an organized eating pattern can compromise the lower esophageal sphincter (LES)—the muscle that guards against stomach acid refluxing up into the esophagus. This, in turn, increases the likelihood of an acid reflux episode occurring.”

According to Dr. TK, another issue is physical inactivity. Gen Z spends increasingly more waking time in front of screens, whether it is working, playing, or even conversing. Inactivity can lead to weight gain, which is one of the biggest risk factors for acid reflux. In addition to that, there is stress. The pressure of academic success, social media image, and uncertainty in the world puts a strain on mental health that manifests itself physically far too frequently. Stress creation of acid compounds the issue.

