This Is What Drinking Black Coffee for a Month Does to Your Body

Many people start their day by having a strong cup of black coffee. It helps them to stay active, alert, and productive throughout the day. However, excessive consumption of coffee can lead to multiple health issues, including increased heart rate, sleep disturbance, anxiety, and digestive issues.

Curious about what will happen to your body if you drink black coffee continuously for 30 days? Here’s what experts say about the benefits and side effects of having it.

Potential Benefits

Representation of photo from Freepik

Improves focus and alertness: Black coffee contains caffeine, which enhances cognitive function, resulting in improved focus, concentration, and memory.

Increased metabolism and fat burning: Black coffee may offer a temporary boost to metabolism and aid in fat burning, potentially supporting weight management efforts.

Reduced risk of certain diseases: According to the nutritionists' suggestions, moderate coffee consumption may lower the risk of type 2 diabetes, certain liver conditions (like cirrhosis and liver cancer), and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

Enhanced physical performance: Having a cup of black coffee can improve endurance and athletic performance by reducing fatigue and increasing alertness.

Full of antioxidant properties: Black coffee is rich in antioxidants that help to protect the body against the cell damage caused by free radicals.

Potential Side Effects

Representation of photo from Freepik

Sleep disruption: Overconsumption of caffeine can interfere with your sleep cycles, leading to insomnia and poor sleep quality.

Anxiety and jitters: Some individuals are sensitive to caffeine, and when they consume black coffee on an empty stomach, they experience anxiety, jitters, and even panic attacks.

Digestive issues: Coffee can increase stomach acid production, potentially leading to digestive problems such as heartburn, acid reflux, or stomach cramps, especially in individuals with sensitive stomachs.

Dehydration: Coffee is diuretic in nature, which means it can increase urine production, potentially leading to dehydration if not balanced with adequate water intake.