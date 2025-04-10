TikToker Hannah Campbell's 10-Month-Old Daughter Dies of Junctional Epidermolysis Bullosa (JEB) - Know About Its Cause, Cure | Image: Social media

Washington DC: Hannah Campbell, a popular TikTok influencer's daughter, Elliana ‘Ellie’ Rose, passed away at just 10 months old. In a video tribute, Hannah wrote, "In loving memory of Ellie," and added, "Our sweet girl Elliana Rose lost her battle last night. She passed peacefully, wrapped in love."

In her post, the grieving mother expressed her profound sadness and frustration, stating, "I don’t know what to do with myself today. I’m heartbroken, and I’m angry. No child should have to endure what she did.” She lamented, “EB stole her from us. Let’s fight for a cure so no other family has to feel this. Thank you for loving her with us."

The post stated that Ellie's tragic death was due to junctional epidermolysis bullosa (JEB), a rare and severe condition that causes the skin to be extremely fragile and blister easily.

In a previous post, Hannah explained the devastating effects of JEB, describing it as a brutal condition that, even in its milder form, causes daily pain and lifelong challenges. She emphasised the importance of spreading awareness to drive research and, ultimately, find a cure for the disease.

What is Junctional Epidermolysis Bullosa (JEB)?

The Junctional Epidermolysis Bullosa (JEB) is a rare and severe genetic skin disorder that falls under the broader group of conditions known as Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB). People with JEB have extremely fragile skin and mucous membranes that can blister or tear with even minor friction or trauma — things as simple as rubbing, scratching, or pressure.

What Causes JEB?

JEB is caused by inherited mutations in genes responsible for producing proteins that help anchor the layers of the skin together. The main genes involved include:

LAMA3

LAMB3

LAMC2

Symptoms of JEB

Fragile skin that blisters easily

Open wounds and ulcers

Difficulty feeding and swallowing (due to blisters in the mouth and esophagus)

Hair, nail, and tooth abnormalities

Growth delays and malnutrition

Risk of infection and sepsis

Is There a Cure for JEB?

Currently, there is no definitive cure for JEB, but various treatments focus on managing symptoms, preventing infections, and improving quality of life.

However, there are a few options to treat it: