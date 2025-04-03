Diabetic? This 'Plate Method' Can Be Super Beneficial In Balancing Your Meal

Managing diabetes effectively requires more than just medication, it hinges significantly on one’s diet and lifestyle choices. Consuming excessive calories, particularly from carbohydrates, can escalate blood sugar levels, posing risks of long-complications such as nerve, kidney and heart damage. However, this can be brought in control with a technique called ‘Plate Method’. Let’s know the process and how can it benefit limiting certain foods.

Plate Method: Meal Plan Guide, Portion Size and Importance

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), ‘Plate Method’ is a meal plan which will make easier to balance amount of vegetables, lean proteins and carb foods.

- First fill half with non starchy vegetables such as salad, green beans and broccoli.

- Fill one quarter with a lean protein, such as chicken beans, tofu or eggs.

- Fill one quarter with carb foods.

- Choose water or a low-calorie drink such as unsweetened iced tea to go with your meal.

Representative image for healthy meal plate | Source: Freepik

How to set portion size for meal consumption?

As per report of CDC, a portion and serving size are not always the same. Studies has shown that people tend to eat more when they are served more food. But getting the portion under control is the most important part of managing weight and blood sugar. Here’s the handy guide to control your meal portion:

- Palm of hand (no fingers)

- Thumb ( tip to base)

- Fist

- Cupped Hand

- Thump tip (tip to 1st point)

- Finger tip (tip to 1st point)

File photo for controlling portion size of meal | Source: CDC

Importance of a structured meal plan

Adhering to a structured eating schedule and making informed food choices are pivotal. This approach not only aids in the optimal utilization of insulin produced by the body or administered through medication but also plays a crucial role in stabilizing blood sugar levels. Consequently, this diminishes the likelihood of encountering severe long-term health issues.

Representative image for healthy meal plate for diabetic patients | Source: Freepik