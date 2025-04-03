sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Pope Francis Funeral | Mahira Khan In Hot Water | Jeffrey Epstein |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Health News /
  • Diabetic? This 'Plate Method' Can Be Super Beneficial In Balancing Your Meal

Updated April 3rd 2025, 12:09 IST

Diabetic? This 'Plate Method' Can Be Super Beneficial In Balancing Your Meal

A meal plan method for diabetic patients, which can help in avoiding certain food items can help you manage the chronic condition effectively.

Reported by: Snigdha Behera
Follow: Google News Icon
Representative image for meal plan for diabetic patients
Representative image for meal plan for diabetic patients | Image: Freepik

Managing diabetes effectively requires more than just medication, it hinges significantly on one’s diet and lifestyle choices. Consuming excessive calories, particularly from carbohydrates, can escalate blood sugar levels, posing risks of long-complications such as nerve, kidney and heart damage. However, this can be brought in control with a technique called ‘Plate Method’. Let’s know the process and how can it benefit limiting certain foods.

Plate Method: Meal Plan Guide, Portion Size and Importance

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), ‘Plate Method’ is a meal plan which will make easier to balance amount of vegetables, lean proteins and carb foods.

- First fill half with non starchy vegetables such as salad, green beans and broccoli.

- Fill one quarter with a lean protein, such as chicken beans, tofu or eggs.

- Fill one quarter with carb foods.

- Choose water or a low-calorie drink such as unsweetened iced tea to go with your meal.

Also Read: Are You Ignoring These Major Sleep And Emotional Warning Signs Of Stress?

Representative image for healthy meal plate | Source: Freepik
Representative image for meal consumption | Source: Freepik

Also Read: Bengaluru CEO in ICU After BP Hits 230 | What Happens When Blood Pressure Crosses 200?

How to set portion size for meal consumption?

As per report of CDC, a portion and serving size are not always the same. Studies has shown that people tend to eat more when they are served more food. But getting the portion under control is the most important part of managing weight and blood sugar.  Here’s the handy guide to control your meal portion:

- Palm of hand (no fingers)

- Thumb ( tip to base)

- Fist

- Cupped Hand

- Thump tip (tip to 1st point)

- Finger tip (tip to 1st point)

File photo for controlling portion size of meal | Source: CDC
Representative image for meal consumption | Source: Freepik

Importance of a structured meal plan

Adhering to a structured eating schedule and making informed food choices are pivotal. This approach not only aids in the optimal utilization of insulin produced by the body or administered through medication but also plays a crucial role in stabilizing blood sugar levels. Consequently, this diminishes the likelihood of encountering severe long-term health issues.

Representative image for healthy meal plate for diabetic patients | Source: Freepik

The American Diabetes Association underscores the flexibility in dietary patterns to achieve these health objectives. This implies that individuals can select a diet that resonates with their personal preferences and lifestyle, ensuring a sustainable and effective management of diabetes.

Also Read: Rural Vs. Urban Communities: Study of 27,000+ Adults Reveals Key Insights Into Cardiovascular Health Disparities

Published April 3rd 2025, 12:09 IST