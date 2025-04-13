What Is Toxic Shock Syndrome? Risks Of Tampons, Menstrual Cups, And Wounds You Must Know

Updated April 13th 2025, 13:09 IST
Toxic Shock Syndrome: A life-threatening disease you may not realize could be lurking in your tampons, menstrual cup, or even infected wounds.
Toxic shock syndrome (TSS) can be caused by toxins released by certain bacteria, such as Staphylococcus Aureus (Staph). E.g. leaving tampons in for too long may promote the growth of these bacteria and the production of toxins that cause TSS.
The National Institute of Health (NIH) explains, "TSS is a rare but life-threatening condition caused by an infection. It can happen when using a tampon or menstrual cup, or from an infected wound. Symptoms develop quickly, and you need urgent treatment.”
Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS) can be caused by several factors, including the use of tampons, menstrual cups, and contraceptive diaphragms. It can also be triggered after a vaginal birth or a caesarean section. Additionally, TSS may occur when a cut or wound becomes infected, potentially leading to life-threatening complications.
The NIH recommends removing tampons immediately if you are using one and experience any of the following symptoms:
Although TSS is rare, here are some essential points to remember, outlined by NIH, to treat the disease:
