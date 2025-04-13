What Is Toxic Shock Syndrome? Risks Of Tampons, Menstrual Cups, And Wounds You Must Know

Toxic Shock Syndrome: A life-threatening disease you may not realize could be lurking in your tampons, menstrual cup, or even infected wounds.

Toxic shock syndrome (TSS) can be caused by toxins released by certain bacteria, such as Staphylococcus Aureus (Staph). E.g. leaving tampons in for too long may promote the growth of these bacteria and the production of toxins that cause TSS.

Toxic Shock Syndrome. Image: Pexels

The National Institute of Health (NIH) explains, "TSS is a rare but life-threatening condition caused by an infection. It can happen when using a tampon or menstrual cup, or from an infected wound. Symptoms develop quickly, and you need urgent treatment.”

What are the causes of TSS?

Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS) can be caused by several factors, including the use of tampons, menstrual cups, and contraceptive diaphragms. It can also be triggered after a vaginal birth or a caesarean section. Additionally, TSS may occur when a cut or wound becomes infected, potentially leading to life-threatening complications.

Toxic Shock Syndrome. Image: Pexels

Symptoms of TSS

The NIH recommends removing tampons immediately if you are using one and experience any of the following symptoms:

A high fever

Feeling shivery, with muscle aches

Vomiting and diarrhoea

Severe pain in your arms or legs, or all over your body

A rash that feels rough like sandpaper – the rash may look red, which can be harder to see on brown or black skin

The palms of your hands, soles of your feet, tongue and the whites of your eyes turn bright red

Swollen or peeling skin

Feeling sick, dizzy or confused

How to treat TSS?

Although TSS is rare, here are some essential points to remember, outlined by NIH, to treat the disease: