If you want to stay happy, healthy, energetic and fit in summer, there is a very simple trick you need to know - always stay hydrated. With higher temperatures and increased perspiration, our bodies lose more water, making it essential to replenish fluids regularly throughout the day. If you find yourself struggling to drink enough water during the summer months, fear not! Here are some simple yet effective tips to increase your water intake and stay hydrated all summer long.

Set reminders

In our busy lives, it's easy to forget to drink water regularly. Set reminders on your phone or smartwatch to prompt you to take a sip of water every hour or so. By establishing a regular drinking schedule, you'll be more likely to stay hydrated throughout the day.

Set reminder to drink water | Image: Unsplash

Flavour your water

If plain water doesn't excite your taste buds, add some flavour to make it more enticing. Infuse your water with slices of fresh fruit, such as lemon, lime, cucumber, or berries, for a refreshing taste. You can also experiment with herbs like mint or basil for added freshness. Not only will flavoured water taste delicious, but it will also encourage you to drink more throughout the day.

Carry a reusable water bottle

Invest in a reusable water bottle and carry it with you wherever you go. Whether you're running errands, heading to work, or hitting the gym, having a water bottle on hand makes it easy to stay hydrated on the go. Opt for a BPA-free, insulated bottle to keep your water cool and refreshing even in the sweltering summer heat.

Carry reusable water bottle | Image: Unsplash

Drink before meals

Make it a habit to drink a glass of water before each meal. Not only does this help ensure you're getting enough fluids, but it can also help control portion sizes and prevent overeating. Drinking water before meals also aids digestion and helps your body absorb nutrients more efficiently.

Eat water-rich foods

In addition to drinking water, you can also increase your fluid intake by including water-rich foods in your diet. Eat fruits and vegetables with high water content, such as watermelon, cucumbers, strawberries, oranges, and lettuce. Snacking on these hydrating foods not only helps quench your thirst but also provides essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to keep you healthy and energised.

Water rich food | Image: Unsplash

Monitor urine colour

Keep an eye on the colour of your urine as a simple indicator of hydration levels. Clear or pale yellow urine indicates adequate hydration, while dark yellow or amber-coloured urine may signal dehydration. Aim for pale yellow urine as a sign that you're drinking enough water throughout the day.