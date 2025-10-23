Twinkle Khanna, Kajol Talk About Perimenopause, Here's All You Need To Know About It

Actress Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, in the chat show, Too Much With Kajol And Twinkle, openly discussed perimenopause. Twinkle described her struggle with weight and hot flashes. During the show, she also revealed that Kajol experienced hot flashes, which Twinkle helped with.

Here's what you all need to know about perimenopause.

What is Perimenopause?

According to WebMD, perimenopause is a transition phase when the ovaries begin to release lower estrogen levels. It lasts until menopause, the point when your ovaries stop releasing eggs. In the last one to two years of perimenopause, this drop in estrogen levels speeds up. During this stage, women may experience menopause symptoms.

When does Perimenopause start?

It usually starts 8-10 years before menopause. It usually happens when women are in their mid-40s, but it can start in their 30s or earlier also.

Early menopause can be caused by:

Smoking, using tobacco products, family history, history of cancer treatment and having your uterus or ovaries removed.

Perimenopause symptoms

Hot flashes, night sweats or vasomotor symptoms (VMS)

Breast tenderness

Worse premenstrual symptoms

Lower sex drive

Fatigue

Irregular periods

Vaginal dryness or discomfort during sex

Leaking pee when you cough or sneeze

Mood swings

Trouble sleeping

Short-term memory problems

Trouble concentrating

Is there any medical treatment for Perimenopause?

There isn't any treatment to stop perimenopause. It is a natural part of the life cycle in women. One gets relief from the symptoms of perimenopause when the periods stop and you enter menopause.

Homemade remedies to ease the effects of Perimenopause

Certain lifestyle changes, such as consuming a healthy diet, light exercise, and avoiding foods or activities that trigger hot flashes, can help:

Exercise

Avoid smoking

Getting more sleep

Avoid caffeine

Weight management

Get enough calcium