Twinkle Khanna, Kajol Talk About Perimenopause, Here's All You Need To Know About It
During the show, Twinkle also revealed that Kajol experienced hot flashes, which Twinkle helped with.
Actress Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, in the chat show, Too Much With Kajol And Twinkle, openly discussed perimenopause. Twinkle described her struggle with weight and hot flashes. During the show, she also revealed that Kajol experienced hot flashes, which Twinkle helped with.
Here's what you all need to know about perimenopause.
What is Perimenopause?
According to WebMD, perimenopause is a transition phase when the ovaries begin to release lower estrogen levels. It lasts until menopause, the point when your ovaries stop releasing eggs. In the last one to two years of perimenopause, this drop in estrogen levels speeds up. During this stage, women may experience menopause symptoms.
When does Perimenopause start?
It usually starts 8-10 years before menopause. It usually happens when women are in their mid-40s, but it can start in their 30s or earlier also.
Early menopause can be caused by:
Smoking, using tobacco products, family history, history of cancer treatment and having your uterus or ovaries removed.
Perimenopause symptoms
Hot flashes, night sweats or vasomotor symptoms (VMS)
Breast tenderness
Worse premenstrual symptoms
Lower sex drive
Fatigue
Irregular periods
Vaginal dryness or discomfort during sex
Leaking pee when you cough or sneeze
Mood swings
Trouble sleeping
Short-term memory problems
Trouble concentrating
Is there any medical treatment for Perimenopause?
There isn't any treatment to stop perimenopause. It is a natural part of the life cycle in women. One gets relief from the symptoms of perimenopause when the periods stop and you enter menopause.
Homemade remedies to ease the effects of Perimenopause
Certain lifestyle changes, such as consuming a healthy diet, light exercise, and avoiding foods or activities that trigger hot flashes, can help:
Exercise
Avoid smoking
Getting more sleep
Avoid caffeine
Weight management
Get enough calcium
Reduce stress
