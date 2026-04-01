Twisted Ankle, Hurt Arm? Know How To Manage Minor Sprain At Home

A minor trip, missed step, or even wrong sleeping position can end up in a minor sprain. While the injuries are minor and nothing to worry about, the pain can be unmanageable for some. A sprain generally happens when ligaments around the joints are torn or stretched. Ligaments are tissues that connect all the bones in the body. They even hold the muscles and bones together. Common areas where sprains occur most often include the ankle, wrist, and knee. While some of the symptoms of sprain and the pain can be managed, it is advised to visit a healthcare expert if you experience swelling, high pain or inability to put weight on the affected area, especially after a fall or accident.

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The R.I.C.E. method

As per Mayo Clinic, one of the most recommended approaches is the R.I.C.E method: Rest, Ice, Compression, and Elevation. Rest is crucial in the first 24 to 48 hours. Avoid putting weight or strain on the injured area to allow healing. Applying an ice pack wrapped in a cloth for 15–20 minutes every few hours helps reduce swelling and numb pain. Never apply ice directly to the skin, as it may irritate.

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Compression using an elastic bandage can provide support and minimise swelling. However, it should not be too tight, as this can restrict blood flow. Keeping the injured limb raised above heart level can reduce inflammation and discomfort.



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As per the publication, the pain and swelling from a sprain might take days or even a month to fully go away. For pain relief, over-the-counter medications like Ibuprofen or Paracetamol can be helpful when taken as directed. Gentle movement and light stretching can be introduced gradually after the initial pain subsides, but it’s important not to rush the recovery process.