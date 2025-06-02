Understanding Why Your Stomach Acid Isn’t The Enemy, And When It Becomes A Problem

Gut health is a vital topic that deserves greater awareness, as it plays a fundamental role in our overall well-being.

Many people overlook the importance of the gut and how it supports the entire digestive system. However, once you understand its functions, life becomes easier and healthier.

A well-balanced gut efficiently breaks down food, absorbs essential nutrients, and eliminates waste promptly, keeping your body in optimal condition.

To explore this important topic further, Dr. Amit Maydeo, a gastroenterologist, shares his insights with Republic World.

He explains, “Gut issues are a global phenomenon. Among all the problems we face in the human body, stomach-related issues are the most common.”

Dr. Maydeo further adds, “One of the reasons is that the digestive system is one of the largest and most complex organ systems in the body. We have various organ systems, respiratory, genitourinary, cardiovascular, neurological, and musculoskeletal, but the digestive system comprises 15 organs, each performing different functions. For proper digestion to take place, all these organs must work in harmony. Changing lifestyles, erratic eating patterns, and mental stress all have a direct impact on gut health.”

Gut Health. Image: Pexels

Common types of gut issues

According to Dr. Maydeo, some of the most common gut-related issues for which patients seek consultation include:

Acidity, which often presents as heartburn or a burning sensation in the stomach.

Bloating, typically accompanied by excessive gas and frequent flatulence.

Bowel-related complaints, such as increased frequency of passing stools. Over time, especially with ageing, this pattern may reverse and lead to constipation.

Acidity 101

"Acid production is normal in every human being,” says Dr. Amit Maydeo. He explains that the body naturally produces about 1.5 litres of hydrochloric acid daily to pre-digest food. Under normal conditions, this acid does not cause any harm. However, when the stomach lining is damaged, the same acid can become irritating, “like pouring acid on an already wounded area,” he notes.

Dr. Maydeo also highlights the importance of the lower esophageal sphincter, a muscular wall between the food pipe (esophagus) and the stomach. This barrier prevents stomach acid from flowing back into the esophagus, which cannot tolerate even a single drop of acid without discomfort.

Due to changing food habits and lifestyle, this valve can become loose, allowing acid to rise into the esophagus, leading to burning sensations and heartburn.

Common causes of acidity, according to Dr. Maydeo: