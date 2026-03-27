Varun Dhawan Opens Up About Daughter Lara's DDH Diagnosis, Reveals Procedure His 1.5-Year-Old Went Through

Varun Dhawan married his childhood love, Natasha Dalal, in 2021 and welcomed a baby girl, Lara, in 2024. In a recent episode of Be A Man, Yaar!, Varun shared that Lara was diagnosed with DDH (Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip) when she was just 1 and a half years old. This made it difficult for her to walk or run properly.

Kalank actor added that his little one has undergone a procedure and is now in recovery. Varun explained that doctors diagnosed Lara with DDH when she was 1.5 years old. He reportedly explained, "My daughter was diagnosed with DDH, in which the hip slips out of the hip socket. Ek pair lamba chota hojaata hai jiski wajah se walk tedi hojaati hai (One leg becomes shorter than the other, which causes an uneven limp while walking). You can't walk or run properly."

Varun Dhawan further said, "You get Arthritis early, slip disc early. West main iska bahut accha treatement hota hai birth pe hi India main har jagah nahi hai itna. But yahan bhi bahut acche doctors hai jo iska care karte hain (In the West, this condition is treated very well from birth itself. In India, that level of treatment is not available everywhere yet. But there are also many excellent doctors here who take care of it).

The actor further said, “She didn’t need surgery. Doctors corrected her hip with a single procedure. However, she had to stay in a spica cast. This meant she remained in the cast for two and a half months, which was extremely difficult. Doctors gave her anaesthesia, and she woke up in the cast. Now, the cast is off. I want to write a book about it."

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He also urged parents to closely observe their children’s movements and consult a paediatrician if they notice anything unusual during the early years of development.

Developmental dysplasia of the hip (DDH) affects how a baby’s hip joint develops. The condition may start before birth or appear later as the child grows. It can involve one hip or both.