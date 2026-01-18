Warning Signs That You Are Dehydrated In Winters And Don't Know It

In winters, you may not feel it but you could be dehydrated | Image: Freepik

During winters, one's water intake reduces. Adequate water intake helps prevent various diseases, including seasonal ailments. In winters, since the water intake lowers due to various factors, it is essential to know that your are dehydrating so you can boost fluid intake. Here are some signs that you may be dehydrated during the winter season.

Skin dries up

Dry skin's most common sign is when you run your finger through it, a white line appears on the surface of the skin. Additionally, dry mouth and chapped lips are a result of less water content in your body. If you are experiencing similar signs, it's a sign to drink up some water.

Dark urine

A healthy urine colour ranges from pale yellow to light amber, indicating good hydration levels. If your urine is of a darker colour, it means you need more fluids right away.

Discoloured urine is an indicator that you are dehydrated | Image: Freepik

Constipation

Less fluid in the system slows digestion in the body and one may feel constipated. If you are facing indigestion issues and are constipated, drink water.

Frequent headaches

Studies suggest that dehydration can trigger headaches due to reduced fluid around the brain area. As water intake is responsible for blood flow inside the body, the brain needs a constant flow to function. When the body is deprived of water, then brain functions are affected and you may experience constant headaches.

Frequent headaches are an indication that you are dehydrated during winters | Image: X

How to keep yourself hydrated during winters?