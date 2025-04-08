Wellington School Bans Energy Drinks - Read About Its 5 Alarming Effects on Children

New Delhi: Saint Patrick's College, a school in Wellington has issued a notice on its official website, informing parents of a ban on energy drinks from the following term, because of its high sugar and caffeine content, which is not good for children.

The Wellington school's ban on energy drinks has once again highlighted, the many hazardous effects of energy drinks, especially on children…

Wellington School Bans Energy Drinks for Children

Saint Patrick's College, a Wellington school has banned the sale of energy drinks, for the children from the next term. While speaking to the local media, the school authorities said, “It’s just not part of the healthy diet. But more importantly, we need them to learn in the classroom when their mind and energy are fully functional, especially in the mornings, and that’s where part of the issue is.”

5 Harmful Effects of Energy Drinks for Kids

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has advised against energy drinks for children and adolescents, citing concerns over their high caffeine content. While energy drinks may offer a temporary boost in endurance, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP) warns that caffeine can have lasting effects long after its initial impact. Additionally, the AACAP recommends that children aged 12 to 18 should limit their caffeine intake to no more than 100 milligrams per day and avoid energy drinks altogether.

Dr. Stephanie Green, a pediatric endocrinologist at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, noted that while up to 400 milligrams of caffeine daily is generally considered safe for healthy adults, there is no established safe caffeine limit for children. As a result, the AAP advises limiting caffeine consumption for children.

Read about the 5 harmful effects of energy drinks on children, according to the AACAP…