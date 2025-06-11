What Causes Jaundice In Adults? Know Its Causes, Symptoms And Treatment

Jaundice in adults is characterised by yellowing of the skin and the whitening of the eyes. This condition occurs when the liver is unable to process bilirubin, a yellow substance that builds up when red blood cells break down. Normally, the liver processes and removes bilirubin through bile, but when this process fails, jaundice occurs. Jaundice can be caused by too much red blood cell breakdown or liver injury.

Symptoms of Jaundice

Though jaundice has various symptoms, the most noticeable one is the yellow discoloration of the skin and eyes. This happens when bilirubin leaks into surrounding tissues, turning them yellow.

However, other changes might also occur. According to Cleveland Clinic, some other noticeable symptoms of jaundice include-

Stomach ache

Dark coloured urine

Pale coloured stool.

These symptoms are linked to bilirubin not being processed by the liver. Additionally, itchy skin can be caused by bile salt buildup in the skin. Some people may also experience fatigue and mental confusion in serious cases of jaundice.

What Causes Jaundice?

Jaundice occurs in adults due to one of the following three reasons:

Pre-hepatic: This happens before the body makes bilirubin. This can lead to rapid breakdown of red blood cells, overwhelming the liver. Prehepatic jaundice can occur when a large bruise breaks down and the blood is reabsorbed into the skin.

Hepatic: In this, the liver of the affected is impaired, and cannot remove enough bilirubin from the blood. Hepatic jaundice occurs when the liver has failed or is impaired. It can occur due to viruses (hepatitis A, B and C) or autoimmune disorders.

Post-hepatic: It arises after bilirubin has been processed, and it is excreted from the body due to blockages. Post-hepatic jaundice can be caused by gallstones, inflammation of the gallbladder, or pancreatic cancer.

Jaundice Treatment Options