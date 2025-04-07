What Dehydration Does To Your Mind: The Mental Health Connection

Who would have thought that something as simple as dehydration could have such a major impact on mental health — from mood swings to impaired cognitive function and poor sleep habits?

In today’s fast-paced world, we often struggle to keep up with everything happening around us.

But no matter how busy life gets, don’t take the simple act of sipping water for granted.

Research shows that staying hydrated can benefit your overall well-being in more ways than you might expect.

“On average, about 60% of your body weight is water, and it can shape your moods in powerful ways like food and sleep do,” states US medical center, Cleveland Clinic.

Causes of being dehydrated

In a finding shared by the Cleveland Clinic, the US medical center highlights some major mental health effects linked to dehydration:

Causes hormonal imbalance

Prompts a fight or flight response

Makes you physically uncomfortable

Impacts cognitive function

Messes with your sleep

“Dehydration and mood are like a seesaw,“ explains the US medical center. “As your water intake goes down, your stress level goes up. Part of the reason when you're feeling depressed or anxious. If your mental health is impacting your self-care routine, try the hydrating.”

Hacks to stay hydrated

Here are some simple ways to stay hydrated, no matter the season and with summertime around the corner, it’s especially important to keep your body fueled with fluids.

Try these hacks: