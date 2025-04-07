sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 7th 2025, 21:23 IST

What Dehydration Does To Your Mind: The Mental Health Connection

No matter how busy life gets, don’t take the simple act of sipping water for granted. Know reasons.

Reported by: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe
Dehydration.
Dehydration. | Image: Pexels

Who would have thought that something as simple as dehydration could have such a major impact on mental health — from mood swings to impaired cognitive function and poor sleep habits?

In today’s fast-paced world, we often struggle to keep up with everything happening around us.

But no matter how busy life gets, don’t take the simple act of sipping water for granted.

Research shows that staying hydrated can benefit your overall well-being in more ways than you might expect.

Image: Pexels&nbsp;

“On average, about 60% of your body weight is water, and it can shape your moods in powerful ways like food and sleep do,” states US medical center, Cleveland Clinic

Causes of being dehydrated

In a finding shared by the Cleveland Clinic, the US medical center highlights some major mental health effects linked to dehydration:

  • Causes hormonal imbalance
  • Prompts a fight or flight response
  • Makes you physically uncomfortable
  • Impacts cognitive function
  • Messes with your sleep

“Dehydration and mood are like a seesaw,“ explains the US medical center. “As your water intake goes down, your stress level goes up. Part of the reason when you're feeling depressed or anxious. If your mental health is impacting your self-care routine, try the hydrating.”

Hacks to stay hydrated

Here are some simple ways to stay hydrated, no matter the season and with summertime around the corner, it’s especially important to keep your body fueled with fluids.

Try these hacks:

  • Automate it
  • Try habit stacking
  • Frontload your fluid intake
  • Commit to tracking
  • Always carry a water bottle with you
  • Limit caffeine and alcohol
  • Eat hydrating foods
  • Practice mindfulness
  • Focus on electrolytes

Published April 7th 2025, 21:22 IST