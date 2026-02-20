What Is ALS, A Neurodegenerative Disease That Ailed Grey's Anatomy's Star Eric Dane?

Eric Dane, one of the celebrated Hollywood actors best known for roles in TV shows Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria, died on Thursday, a year after announcing Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis. On learning about the disease, he became an advocate for ALS awareness and his social media is filled with related posts.

(A file photo of Eric Dane | Image: Instagram)

What is Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)?

Also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, it is a fatal neurodegenerative disease that destroys the nerve cells and connections needed to walk, talk, speak and breathe. According to medical reports, most patients die within three to five years of a diagnosis.

According to Mayo Clinic, ALS begins with muscle twitching and weakness in an arm or leg, trouble swallowing or slurred speech. It then causes loss of muscle control, affecting day-to-day activity. However, it does not affect sensory perception or thinking/cognitive ability, and sense of taste, smell, touch and hearing.

Causes of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

According to Mayo Clinic, 10 per cent of people with ALS were diagnosed due to a genetic cause. For the rest, the cause is unknown. Researchers continue to study possible causes of the disease, with most theories centring on a complex interaction between genes and factors.

Symptoms of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

The symptoms vary from person to person depending upon which nerve cells are affected. It starts either in the hands, feet, arms or legs and then spreads to other parts of the body. In the early stage, there is generally no pain. As time passes, ALS gets worse, eventually affecting breathing, speaking, chewing and swallowing. The symptoms may include:

Trouble walking or doing usual daily activities.

Tripping and falling.

Weakness in the legs, feet or ankles.

Hand weakness or clumsiness.

Slurred speech or trouble swallowing.

Weakness associated with muscle cramps and twitching in the arms, shoulders and tongue.

Untimely crying, laughing or yawning.

Thinking or behavioural changes.

Risk factors of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Genetics: It can be one of the reasons why a person is diagnosed with ALS. So far, only 10 per cent patient were diagnosed with the same.

Age: ALS is most common between the ages of 60 and the mid-80s.

Sex: Before the age of 65, men develop ALS in comparison to women.