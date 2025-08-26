What Is Amoebic Meningoencephalitis? Everything You Need To Know About The ‘Brain Eating’ Infection

The rising cases of the deadly amoebic infection in the state of Kerala has suddenly drawn attention to the deadly ‘brain eating amoeba’. There are 18 current cases, some with fatal consequences, in this Southern state and the general public as well as health officials are rightfully worried about the situation.

What is Amoebic Meningoencephalitis?

Amoebic meningoencephalitis is a rare and severe brain infection caused by the free living amoeba Naegleria fowleri, which is found in warm freshwater water bodies such as lakes, rivers, wells, and ponds. The infection, called Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis or PAM, occurs when the amoeba enters the body through the nose or ears and travels to the brain causing damage to the brain tissues. It is a rapidly progressing infection with a high global mortality rate of about 97%. However, it is not a communicable infection with no recorded case of human-to-human transmission.

What are the symptoms of Amoebic Meningoencephalitis?

Common early symptoms of Amoebic Meningoencephalitis include fever, headache, nausea, and vomiting.

As the disease progresses, symptoms may include stiff neck, altered mental status, confusion, loss of balance, seizures, and coma.

Incubation is typically 3–7 days after exposure, and death usually occurs about 5 days after symptom onset if untreated.

Which demographic is at risk?

Young children and teenagers are more prone to Amoebic Meningoencephalitis due to their exposure to warm fresh water. However in Kerala, people across ages, with some being above the age of 50 have also been infected.

Additionally, the male to female ratio of the infection in about 2:1 with majority of the cases affecting men.

What is the treatment for Amoebic Meningoencephalitis?